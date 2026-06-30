Wimbledon 2026 Day 2 Order Of Play: Centre Court Schedule, Start Time, Live Streaming And Key Matches

Serena Williams returns to singles action at Wimbledon after four years, taking on Australia’s Maya Joint in a Centre Court blockbuster
Defending champion Iga Swiatek begins her title defence, while Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton headline the men’s action
Jack Draper misses Wimbledon after another arm injury setback, leaving Katie Boulter to carry British hopes on Day 2
The whites will shine brighter at the All England Club on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2026 as some of the biggest names in tennis take centre stage. Leading the charge will be Serena Williams, who is set to make her long-awaited return to singles action after four years away from the game.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion last played a singles match at the 2022 US Open and will now step onto Centre Court to face Australia’s Maya Joint after receiving a wildcard entry into the women’s draw.
A seven-time Wimbledon champion, Williams will look to create more history on the grass where she has enjoyed some of her greatest triumphs.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek will open play on Centre Court as she begins her title defence against Taylor Townsend. The Polish star will be aiming to continue her impressive run at the Championships, but faces a tricky first-round challenge against the doubles specialist.
The men’s draw will also feature plenty of star power, with newly crowned French Open champion Alexander Zverev beginning his Wimbledon campaign against Belgium’s Alexander Blockx. American talent Ben Shelton will also be in action as he looks to make another deep run at the All England Club.
The British contingent will be desperate for a turnaround after a difficult opening day, but they will be without one of their biggest hopes. Jack Draper has withdrawn from Wimbledon after his arm injury flared up again, ruling him out of his highly anticipated first-round meeting with sixth seed Taylor Fritz.
Draper had made a positive comeback at the Eastbourne Open last week, reaching the semi-finals while being supported by new coach Sir Andy Murray. However, the injury setback forced him to end his Wimbledon hopes before taking the court.
His withdrawal followed Emma Raducanu’s decision to pull out of the Championships due to a stress fracture in her lower right leg.
Katie Boulter will now lead the British challenge on Day 2 as she begins her campaign against Tyra Caterina Grant on Court No. 3.
With a legend returning, champions stepping onto the grass and new stories waiting to unfold, Day 2 promises another memorable chapter at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon 2026 Day 2 Order Of Play: Schedule, Start Time And Key Matches
Wimbledon 2026 Day 2: Live Streaming
What is the start time for Wimbledon 2026 Day 2 matches in India?
The action on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2026 will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Wimbledon 2026 in India?
Live streaming of Wimbledon 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India. The tournament will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.