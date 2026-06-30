Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First Round Match

Serena Williams returns to Grand Slam singles for the first time since the 2022 US Open
Seven-time Wimbledon champion faces rising Australian Maya Joint in the first round
Check live streaming and other details below
All eyes will be on Centre Court as Serena Williams makes her long-awaited return to Grand Slam singles, taking on Australia's Maya Joint in the opening round of Wimbledon 2026. The seven-time Wimbledon champion has accepted a wildcard for her first singles appearance since the 2022 US Open, ending nearly four years away from the sport.
At 44, Williams insists she is returning without expectations, focusing instead on enjoying the occasion and embracing one final opportunity to compete on the sport's biggest stage.
The matchup presents a fascinating contrast between generations. Joint, 20, is among Australia's brightest young talents but enters Wimbledon after a difficult stretch of form in 2026. Despite her struggles this season, the former Eastbourne champion possesses an aggressive baseline game and has nothing to lose against one of tennis' greatest icons.
The young Australian has described facing Williams as an honour, while many players believe the occasion itself will be as challenging as the opponent.
Williams, meanwhile, has spent months preparing for her comeback, re-entering the anti-doping pool, training extensively and even returning to competitive doubles earlier this month.
Fellow stars including Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have praised her decision to return, with many predicting that her trademark serve and powerful groundstrokes remain major weapons despite questions over her movement after such a lengthy absence.
While Serena's lack of recent singles match practice makes her form difficult to predict, experience overwhelmingly favours the 23-time Grand Slam champion.
Joint will hope to use her youth and athleticism to test the American, but if Williams serves well and settles into rhythm early, she could mark her emotional Wimbledon return with a memorable victory. Whatever the result, one of the most anticipated comebacks in tennis history is set to unfold under the Centre Court spotlight.
Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026: Live Steaming Details
When to watch Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026 Women's singles first round match?
The Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026 women's singles will be played on Tueday, June 30 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The match will begin at approx 9:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026 Women's singles first round match
Star Sports will telecast the live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 throughout India beginning on June 29, 2026. The Grand Slam will air live on the network's sports channels and livestream on JioHotstar, with feeds in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.