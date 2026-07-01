Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Matches On Day 2?

Wimbledon 2026 Day 2 saw Elena Rynakina, Iga Swiatek and Maya Joint begin their campaigns with convincing wins in the Ladies' Singles draw
Serena Williams, who made her comeback into professional tennis after nearly four years lost to Australian Maya Joint in three sets
Former World No.1, Elina Svitolina, Clara Tauson (25) and Donna Vekic (31) were some of the notable eliminations from Day 2
Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka marched into the second round while notable names such as Maja Chwalińska, Leylah Fernandez, Anastasia Potapova, and Ann Li crashed out, Day 2 proved to be equally exciting.
Serena Williams' comeback to professional tennis was cut short after she suffered a three-set first-round defeat to Australia's Maya Joint (6-3, 6-7, 6-3), while defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame Taylor Townsend 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.
Meanwhile, World No. 2 Elena Rybakina was pushed hard by France's Lois Boisson but eventually prevailed 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
Some of the other notable advances of Day 2 in women's singles were Amanda Anisimova (sixth seed), Madison Keys (26 seed) and Jasmine Paolini, who scripted a scintillating comeback after losing the first set.
Former World No.1, Elina Svitolina crashed out of the first round after losing a Ukrainian derby to Daria Snigur 5-7, 2-6 in two straight sets. British tennis player Katie Swan registered a win against Irini-Camerlia Begu, while local favorite Katie Boulter got eliminated after losing to American teen Tyra Caterina Grant.
Wimbledon 2026 Round 1: Top Seeds Out On Day 2
Elina Svitolina (8)
Clara Tauson (25)
Donna Vekic (31)
Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles Day 2 Key Results
Maya Joint (87) beat Serena Williams 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 3-6
Iga Swiatek (3) beat Taylor Townsend (79) 6-1 2-6 6-3
Katie Swan beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4 6-4
Elena Rybakina bt Lois Boisson 6-4 1-6 6-3
Amanda Anisimova (6) beat Lina Gjorcheska 6-3 6-2
Madison Keys (26) beat Kayla Day 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-3
Jasmine Paolini (13) beat Robin Montgomery 0-6 6-4 7-5