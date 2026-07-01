Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Matches On Day 2?

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Vikas Patwal
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Wimbledon 2026 Day 2 Review: Here's everything that happened on the second day of the Championships in the Ladies' Singles event, including Elina Rybakina and Iga Swiatek's scratchy wins, top seeds who were eliminated, key results and all the major highlights you need to know

Wimbledon 2026: Day 2 womens singles report
Serena Williams of the United States plays a backhand against Maya Joint of Australia in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska
Summary of this article

  • Wimbledon 2026 Day 2 saw Elena Rynakina, Iga Swiatek and Maya Joint begin their campaigns with convincing wins in the Ladies' Singles draw

  • Serena Williams, who made her comeback into professional tennis after nearly four years lost to Australian Maya Joint in three sets

  • Former World No.1, Elina Svitolina, Clara Tauson (25) and Donna Vekic (31) were some of the notable eliminations from Day 2

Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka marched into the second round while notable names such as Maja Chwalińska, Leylah Fernandez, Anastasia Potapova, and Ann Li crashed out, Day 2 proved to be equally exciting.

Serena Williams' comeback to professional tennis was cut short after she suffered a three-set first-round defeat to Australia's Maya Joint (6-3, 6-7, 6-3), while defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame Taylor Townsend 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, World No. 2 Elena Rybakina was pushed hard by France's Lois Boisson but eventually prevailed 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Some of the other notable advances of Day 2 in women's singles were Amanda Anisimova (sixth seed), Madison Keys (26 seed) and Jasmine Paolini, who scripted a scintillating comeback after losing the first set.

Former World No.1, Elina Svitolina crashed out of the first round after losing a Ukrainian derby to Daria Snigur 5-7, 2-6 in two straight sets. British tennis player Katie Swan registered a win against Irini-Camerlia Begu, while local favorite Katie Boulter got eliminated after losing to American teen Tyra Caterina Grant.

Related Content
'I have been dreaming of this since I was a kid', Maya Joint after defeating Serena Williams in Round 1 of the Women's Singles in Wimbledon 2026 - GETTY IMAGES
Serena Williams of the United States plays a return during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. - | Photo; AP/Kin Cheung
Serena Williams of the United States plays a return during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. - (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Serena Williams of the United States plays a return during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Wimbledon 2026 Round 1: Top Seeds Out On Day 2

Elina Svitolina (8)

Clara Tauson (25)

Donna Vekic (31)

Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles Day 2 Key Results

Maya Joint (87) beat Serena Williams 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 3-6

Iga Swiatek (3) beat Taylor Townsend (79) 6-1 2-6 6-3

Katie Swan beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4 6-4

 Elena Rybakina bt Lois Boisson 6-4 1-6 6-3

Amanda Anisimova (6) beat Lina Gjorcheska 6-3 6-2

Madison Keys (26) beat Kayla Day 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-3

Jasmine Paolini (13) beat Robin Montgomery 0-6 6-4 7-5

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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