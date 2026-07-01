Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Matches On Day 2?

V Vikas Patwal Published at: 1 July 2026 9:12 am

Wimbledon 2026 Day 2 Review: Here's everything that happened on the second day of the Championships in the Ladies' Singles event, including Elina Rybakina and Iga Swiatek's scratchy wins, top seeds who were eliminated, key results and all the major highlights you need to know

V Vikas Patwal Published at: 1 July 2026 9:12 am

Serena Williams of the United States plays a backhand against Maya Joint of Australia in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska