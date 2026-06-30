Lois Boisson Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: World No.2 Enter Firm Favorite In Round One Clash

Lois Boisson Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the round one clash between World No.2 and Boisson at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Tuesday, June 30

Lois Boisson Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 round one clash between Lois Boisson and Elena Rybakina at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Tuesday, June 30. The Kazakh champion is currently the second-best-ranked women's tennis player in the world and will enter as a favorite against the 154th-ranked Boisson. The 2022 Wimbledon champion has got a favorable draw this time around, and he projected third round and round of 16 opponents are Elise Mertens and Diana Shnaider, whose grass court record is not that great. On the other hand, while Boisson can be a tricky opponent, her performances since her comeback from injury haven't been solid and could endure a tough game against Rybakina. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES