Lois Boisson Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: World No.2 Enter Firm Favorite In Round One Clash

D
Deepak Joshi
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Lois Boisson Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the round one clash between World No.2 and Boisson at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Tuesday, June 30

Lois Boisson Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026
Elena Rybakina will start as favorite as she take on Lios Boisson in round one clash of Wimbledon 2026 on Tuesday, June 30. AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Lois Boisson Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 round one clash between Lois Boisson and Elena Rybakina at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Tuesday, June 30. The Kazakh champion is currently the second-best-ranked women's tennis player in the world and will enter as a favorite against the 154th-ranked Boisson. The 2022 Wimbledon champion has got a favorable draw this time around, and he projected third round and round of 16 opponents are Elise Mertens and Diana Shnaider, whose grass court record is not that great. On the other hand, while Boisson can be a tricky opponent, her performances since her comeback from injury haven't been solid and could endure a tough game against Rybakina. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
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Lois Boisson Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome

Hello tennis fans! We're back with another live coverage of round one match of Wimbledon 2026 between Lios Boisson and Elena Rybakina. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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