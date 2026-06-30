Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Joint Ends Serena's Fairytale Return In First Round

Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Check out thehighlights and play-by-play updates of the round one clash between the Beast of Burden and the Ginger Ninja on Centre Court at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, June 30

'I have been dreaming of this since I was a kid', Maya Joint after defeating Serena Williams in Round 1 of the Women's Singles in Wimbledon 2026

'I have been dreaming of this since I was a kid', Maya Joint after defeating Serena Williams in Round 1 of the Women's Singles in Wimbledon 2026 GETTY IMAGES

Serena Williams' long-awaited return to Grand Slam tennis came to a heartbreaking end as Australia's Maya Joint defeated the 23-time major champion 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 in a gripping first-round battle at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Playing her first singles Grand Slam match since the 2022 US Open, the 44-year-old Williams showed flashes of the brilliance that made her a seven-time Wimbledon champion, battling back to force a deciding set after dropping the opener. However, Joint held her nerve in the closing stages, converting her third match point to seal the biggest victory of her career. As Serena waved to the Centre Court crowd one final time, fans were left wondering whether this marked the end of her comeback or merely the beginning of another chapter, with the US Open still on the horizon.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jun 2026, 09:56:26 pm IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome Hello tennis fans! We're back with another live coverage of round one match of Wimbledon 2026 between Serena Williams and Maya Joint. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

30 Jun 2026, 09:57:26 pm IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Match: Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 10:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Centre Court, All England Club in London, United Kingdom

30 Jun 2026, 09:59:03 pm IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head Serena Williams and Maya Joint hold a 0-0 head-to-head record . The highly anticipated first-round match at the Wimbledon Championships marks their maiden professional meeting.

30 Jun 2026, 10:51:22 pm IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Slight Delay! The match is reportedly to start from 11:15 p.m. (IST). Stay Tuned !

30 Jun 2026, 11:30:18 pm IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Add another 20 minutes! The match is to start at 11:35 p.m. (IST).

30 Jun 2026, 11:41:49 pm IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: The Wait Is Over! Guess who's back? Next on Centre Court, it's the return of Serena Williams. Plenty of build-up to come before her first-round match against Maya Joint, plus reaction from Alexander Zverev following his progression into round two.

30 Jun 2026, 11:48:47 pm IST Serena Williams Returns After 1462 days! After 1,462 days away, Serena Williams is BACK at Wimbledon. The 44-year-old is due on Centre Court at 19:26 BST, where she'll face Australian Maya Joint in her first singles match since the 2022 US Open. Williams, who received a wildcard into both the singles and women’s doubles, hasn’t won a match at Wimbledon since 2019, when she lost to Simona Halep in the final, with first-round exits in 2021 and 2022. The American tuned up for Wimbledon with doubles matches at Queen’s and the Berlin Open.

30 Jun 2026, 11:51:49 pm IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Williams' career in numbers Serena Williams is playing in the women’s singles at Wimbledon for the 22nd time after making her debut in 1998. The American is a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, including seven Wimbledon titles. Her most recent crown at SW19 came in 2016, with back-to-back final defeats in 2018 and 2019. She’s also won six women’s doubles titles at Wimbledon (among 14 majors) and one mixed doubles titles (two overall). The 44-year-old will become the fourth-oldest player to appear in the women’s singles main draw at a Grand Slam in the Open Era and the second-oldest behind Martina Navratilova (2004). Williams holds the record for most women's singles Grand Slam match wins in the Open Era, with 367 victories.

1 Jul 2026, 12:46:16 am IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Williams Loses The First Set 6-3 Maya Joint can indeed! On her Centre Court debut, she's taken the first set off Serena Williams, sealing the deal with a cross-court forehand winner. Work to do for Williams, who's had flashes of her best (that forehand return at the start of the ninth game, for example) but looked a little flat overall.

1 Jul 2026, 01:11:34 am IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Break point Williams That's vintage Serena Williams! Maya Joint follows a sliced backhand into the net but Williams lands the cross-court forehand over the Australian's head for advantage. She's 0/5 on break points today. Sixth time lucky?

1 Jul 2026, 02:11:12 am IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and second set - Williams Maya Joint's forehand is long! We're going to a decider on Centre Court. Serena Williams' end-of-set celebration is remarkably low-key - a clenched fist as she walks back to her chair. How will Maya Joint, who's found wins hard to come by in 2026, respond? Williams 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 0-0 Joint

1 Jul 2026, 02:19:16 am IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: All the air has come out of the balloon Serena Williams seems to have lost a little energy of late. She isn't pushing up on her serve at all really. It is like all the air has come out of the balloon on her side.

1 Jul 2026, 02:24:48 am IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Williams Holds As Serena Williams struggles for energy, Maya Joint flexes hers, rushing the net and nailing a forehand volley, one foot crossed behind other. But Williams holds to 30. Over to you, Maya - can you serve it out?

1 Jul 2026, 02:34:15 am IST Serena Williams Vs Maya Joint LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: JOINT DEFEATS WILLIAMS 6-3, 6-7, 6-3! Joint, from 30-all, brings up a second match point, about half an hour after her first. And this time she double faults! Deuce. But an ace brings up a third MP … and this time Williams’s return flies long! Williams’s comeback has ended in the first round, but it sure was fun while it lasted. Will it be a one-off, or could we see her at the US Open singles in August? She smiles as she acknowledges the crowd on her way off a court she has conquered seven times, but she’ll be rueing that missed backhand at 2-1 in the final set. She should have been 3-1 up. Instead she’s out.

1 Jul 2026, 03:01:16 am IST 'I have been dreaming of this since I was a kid' Maya Joint, speaking after her victory over Serena Williams: "I really don't know what to say right now. I don't know what just happened, to be honest. "I didn't get much sleep last night, I was up until 2am just thinking about it. Walking out, I forgot the warm-up, I don't know what happened. My legs weren't moving. I really don't know how I got a pretty good start in the match. "She [Serena Williams] has so much aura, she is such a legend. This court has had so many huge names that have played in it. I have been dreaming about this since I was a little kid so this is pretty crazy. "I think the toughest part was just trying to come out on court and play a match against her. The start was nerve-wracking. Trying to finish out the match as well, I think she definitely lifted her level. She played some great tennis there."

1 Jul 2026, 03:07:42 am IST What happened on Day 02? Serena Williams returned to singles action for the first time in nearly four years but lost in three sets to Maya Joint.

Women's defending champion Iga Swiatek produced an inconsistent performance as she beat Taylor Townsend 6-1 2-6 6-3.

Men's second seed Alexander Zverev overcame Alexander Blockx in four sets.

After 10 British defeats on Monday, there was finally some home success in the singles, with Katie Swan, Arthur Fery, Jan Choinski and Jacob Fearnley reaching round two - the latter coming from two sets down to beat American Alex Michelsen.

However, British number two Katie Boulter lost to Italian teenager Tyra Caterina Grant, with Harry Wendelken, Jack Pinnington Jones, Billy Harris, and Toby Samuel also bowing out.

Men's fourth seed and 2025 quarter-finalist Ben Shelton suffered a surprise defeat to Otto Virtanen but fellow top-10 seeds Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz, wearing a Roger Federer-esque blazer, came through in straight sets.

Stan Wawrinka lost a tight four-set encounter with Matteo Berrettini in his final Wimbledon.

Women's second seed Elena Rybakina beat Lois Boisson in three sets, with Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova, and Jasmine Paolini also advancing, but eighth seed Elina Svitolina is out.