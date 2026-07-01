Age Defying But Out Of Gas: Serena Williams' Wimbledon Return Halts As Maya Joint Claims Epic Centre Court Win

Maya Joint Vs Serena Williams Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Rising Aussie star Maya Joint upended a high-profile comeback on Centre Court, outlasting 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3. Williams, the 44-year-old wildcard, played her first singles match in 1,397 days. The legend initially struggled against her 20-year-old opponent, dropping the first set. But trademark Williams drama followed, saving two match points in a crazy tiebreak to force a deciding set. Williams even snatched an early break in the third, but her four-year hiatus from singles play finally took a physical toll. The world number 87 broke Williams' legendary serve five times overall, snapping her own 11-match Tour-level losing streak with the biggest victory of her young career. Joint faces Filipino teen sensation Alexandra Eala, who beat Renata Zarazua 6-2, 6-1, while Serena remains at SW19 for the ladies' doubles alongside her sister Venus. See the best Joint vs Williams tennis photos:

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Maya Joint vs Serena Williams Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Maya Joint of Australia reacts after winning against Serena Williams of the United States in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Maya Joint vs Serena Williams Wimbledon 2026 highlights
Serena Williams of the United States, left, and Maya Joint of Australia shake hands at the end of their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Maya Joint vs Serena Williams Wimbledon 2026
Serena Williams of the United States greets the audience as she leaves after losing to Maya Joint of Australia in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Maya Joint vs Serena Williams Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights-Alexis Ohanian
Serena's William husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia watch the first round women's singles match between Serena Williams of the United States and Maya Joint of Australia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Maya Joint vs Serena Williams Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights-Venus Williams
Venus Williams of the United States and her husband Andrea Preti stand on the royal box to watch the first round women's singles match between Serena Williams of the United States and Maya Joint of Australia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Maya Joint vs Serena Williams Wimbledon 2026 tennis
Maya Joint of Australia plays a forehand against Serena Williams of the United States in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Serena Williams Wimbledon 2026 tennis
Serena Williams of the United States plays a forehand against Maya Joint of Australia in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Maya Joint Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Maya Joint of Australia plays a backhand against Serena Williams of the United States in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Serena Williams Wimbledon 2026
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning a point against Maya Joint of Australia in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexandra Eala Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates after winning against Renata Zarazua of Mexico after the women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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