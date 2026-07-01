Age Defying But Out Of Gas: Serena Williams' Wimbledon Return Halts As Maya Joint Claims Epic Centre Court Win
Maya Joint Vs Serena Williams Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Rising Aussie star Maya Joint upended a high-profile comeback on Centre Court, outlasting 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3. Williams, the 44-year-old wildcard, played her first singles match in 1,397 days. The legend initially struggled against her 20-year-old opponent, dropping the first set. But trademark Williams drama followed, saving two match points in a crazy tiebreak to force a deciding set. Williams even snatched an early break in the third, but her four-year hiatus from singles play finally took a physical toll. The world number 87 broke Williams' legendary serve five times overall, snapping her own 11-match Tour-level losing streak with the biggest victory of her young career. Joint faces Filipino teen sensation Alexandra Eala, who beat Renata Zarazua 6-2, 6-1, while Serena remains at SW19 for the ladies' doubles alongside her sister Venus. See the best Joint vs Williams tennis photos:
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