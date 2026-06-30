Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: World No.3 Begin Title Defence Against Unseeded American

Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates as World No.3 take on her American counterpart in round one of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, at the hallowed grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club! Hello and a very warm welcome to all tennis fans joining us for the Taylor Townsend vs Iga Swiatek, Ladies' Singles first-round match today. The stage is set for a blockbuster Day 2 on Centre Court as defending champion and 3rd seed Iga Swiatek begins her title defence against the dangerous, heavy-hitting Taylor Townsend. The Polish superstar stunned the tennis world last year by capturing her sixth Grand Slam title in London, dispatching Amanda Anisimova in a flawless double-bagel final. However, the 25-year-old enters the 2026 grass season looking to shake off a slow start to the year, having missed out on titles so far and suffering an early exit at the French Open. Looking to capitalise on any early-round nerves is Townsend. While the 30-year-old American has historically struggled in Grand Slam singles draws, she is a formidable grass-court operator, famously capturing the Wimbledon Ladies' Doubles title in 2024, and just won her maiden Roland Garros doubles crown. Her signature left-handed slice, powerful first serve, and ultra-aggressive serve-and-volley style make her an incredibly tricky first-round hurdle on a still pristine Centre Court surface. Follow the live score and play-by-play updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jun 2026, 05:34:43 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Order Of Play A star-studded Day 2 at The Championships 💫#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2026

30 Jun 2026, 05:16:07 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Match: Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 6:00 p.m. IST

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London