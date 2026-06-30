Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Matches On Day 1?

Wimbledon 2026 Day 1 saw Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka begin their campaigns with convincing wins in the Ladies' Singles draw
Naomi Osaka grabbed attention with her iconic white kimono look before defeating Elsa Jacquemot, while Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula also advanced
Maja Chwalińska, Leylah Fernandez, Anastasia Potapova and Ann Li were among the seeded players eliminated on the opening day
The opening day of Wimbledon 2026 saw the women's singles draw burst into action with the biggest names making their mark. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, seventh seed Coco Gauff and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka began their campaigns with impressive victories, while several seeded players suffered early exits in a dramatic start to the Championships.
Sabalenka needed just 64 minutes to overcome qualifier Teodora Kostović 6-2, 6-3, extending her impressive streak of first-round wins at Grand Slam tournaments. The Belarusian has now won 23 consecutive opening matches at majors, continuing her dominant run on the biggest stages.
Gauff was equally impressive, producing one of her quickest Wimbledon victories as she defeated Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-1 in just 54 minutes. The American ended a four-match losing streak on grass and delivered a commanding performance to book her place in the second round.
Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka, the fashion queen of Wimbledon, once again stole the spotlight with a memorable entrance before making a winning start.
Known for her bold and creative looks, the four-time Grand Slam champion arrived at the All England Club in an elegant, full-length white kimono inspired by Japanese culture while perfectly following Wimbledon's strict all-white dress code.
She then backed up the fashion statement with a dominant 6-1, 7-5 victory over France's Elsa Jacquemot.
“When I think about Wimbledon, it's obviously the all white. There's obviously the tradition of it all,” Osaka said after her first-round win.
French Open champion Mirra Andreeva also moved into the second round with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Magda Linette, while Jessica Pegula, Jeļena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcíkova also advanced.
However, the opening day brought disappointment for several seeds, with Maja Chwalinska, Leylah Fernandez, Anastasia Potapova and Ann Li among those eliminated.
Wimbledon 2026 Round 1: Top Seeds Out On Day 1
Maja Chwalinska [20]
Leylah Fernandez [22]
Anastasia Potapova [27]
Ann Li [28]
Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles Day 1 Key Results
Aryna Sabalenka [1] beat Teodora Kostovic [Q] 6-2, 6-3
Jessica Pegula [4] beat Darja Vidmanova 7-5, 6-3
Mirra Andreeva [5] beat Magda Linette 7-5, 6-4
Coco Gauff [7] beat Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-1
Naomi Osaka [14] beat Elsa Jacquemot 6-1, 7-5
Jeļena Ostapenko beat Harriet Dart [WC] 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
Barbora Krejčíková beat Hannah Klugman [WC] 6-1, 6-4
Diane Parry beat Francesca Jones 6-4, 6-4
Mananchaya Sawangkaew beat Maja Chwalinska [20] 2-6, 7-5, 6-2