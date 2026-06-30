Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Matches On Day 1?

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 June 2026 1:52 pm

Wimbledon 2026 Day 1 Review: Here's everything that happened on the opening day of the Championships in the Ladies' Singles event, including Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka's impressive wins, top seeds who were eliminated, key results and all the major highlights you need to know

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 June 2026 1:52 pm

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks into the court to play against Elsa Jacquemot of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)