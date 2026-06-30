Netherlands Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Monterrey Stadium

Netherlands Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Match Gallery: Netherlands and Morocco will lock horns in a highly anticipated Round of 32 clash at Monterrey Stadium on Tuesday, 30 June. Netherlands topped Group F with seven points after an unbeaten campaign, opening with a draw against Japan before recording wins over Sweden and Tunisia. Ronald Koeman’s side have been among the tournament’s most dangerous attacking teams, scoring 10 goals so far, as they continue their quest for a maiden World Cup title. Morocco, meanwhile, finished second in Group C behind Brazil after also securing seven points from three matches. The Atlas Lions, who made history by reaching the 2022 semi-finals, have once again shown their ability to challenge the best and will look to upset a confident Netherlands side in their bid to reach the last 16.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Netherlands Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Morocco's Chadi Riad, left, and Morocco's Ayoub Amaimouni arrive before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
1/4
Netherlands Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Moroccan fans cheer before a World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, Mexico, near Monterrey, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Addison Simmons)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/4
Netherlands Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Netherlands fans cheer before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/4
Netherlands Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Netherlands fans cheer before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/4
Netherlands Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi arrives before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories