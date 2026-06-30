Netherlands Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Monterrey Stadium

Morocco's Chadi Riad, left, and Morocco's Ayoub Amaimouni arrive before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

1/4 Moroccan fans cheer before a World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, Mexico, near Monterrey, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Addison Simmons)





2/4 Netherlands fans cheer before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)





3/4 Netherlands fans cheer before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)





4/4 Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi arrives before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)





