Netherlands Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Monterrey Stadium
Netherlands Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Match Gallery: Netherlands and Morocco will lock horns in a highly anticipated Round of 32 clash at Monterrey Stadium on Tuesday, 30 June. Netherlands topped Group F with seven points after an unbeaten campaign, opening with a draw against Japan before recording wins over Sweden and Tunisia. Ronald Koeman’s side have been among the tournament’s most dangerous attacking teams, scoring 10 goals so far, as they continue their quest for a maiden World Cup title. Morocco, meanwhile, finished second in Group C behind Brazil after also securing seven points from three matches. The Atlas Lions, who made history by reaching the 2022 semi-finals, have once again shown their ability to challenge the best and will look to upset a confident Netherlands side in their bid to reach the last 16.
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