Aries July 2026 Horoscope: Study Gains, Career Changes, Money Balance, Love Harmony & Wellness

The position of Venus, the lord of the seventh house, will also be useful in business, but Mercury's position is not very good. Consequently, it would be prudent to avoid taking any significant risks in either one's professional or personal life. In addition, you might have conflicting outcomes in matters that are associated with your job. Saturn continues to exert its influence on the sixth house of the atomic chart. As of the seventh of July, Mercury, the planet that rules the sixth house, will continue to be located in the fourth house, but it will be in retrograde motion. As a consequence of this, one might anticipate Mercury to produce a range of results until July 7th. The planet Mercury will be in its own sign after the seventh of July; however, it will be in the third house. One can also anticipate a range of outcomes in this regard. There may be a great deal of hectic schedules here. Mercury may produce favourable results, but those who are engaged in fieldwork or who have a hectic work schedule may not achieve as much as they had anticipated. Therefore, we are able to state that July 2026 may bring you results that are around ordinary in terms of the work that you do. The outcomes will be variable. In some instances, the outcomes may be favourable, but in others, they may fail to meet expectations. The outcomes may be considered ordinary overall.