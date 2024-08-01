Aries Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

Career, Business & Job:

This month Saturn, the lord of the tenth house, will be sitting in a retrograde state in his sign Aquarius in the eleventh house, due to which you will work very hard in your field. Your hard work will be visible to everyone. You will become a workaholic; this situation will be very good for work and your senior officers will also not be able to ignore your hard work. Sun God will have full sight on the tenth house in the first half of the month, due to which you can get the benefit of a good position and your jurisdiction can increase. Lord Mercury of the sixth house will be sitting in the fifth house with Venus at the beginning of the month, due to which unemployed people can get a job and those who are currently in a job and are trying to change their job can also get a new job opportunity, which will make them very happy. Venus will come in Virgo on August 25, due to which you may have to face some opponents even while working hard in the workplace, so you will be expected to be careful in the latter half of the month. You will be successful in establishing your business according to your ability. Your name will be strong in the market.