What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?

As per astrology, the day of our birth has a great significance. A very common belief is that factors like day, date, time, and place of birth can influence the nature and characteristics of an individual. The day on which a child is born influences their general qualities, personality traits, career, love life, marriage, etc. As we know, every day is linked to a planet, and these planets have a thoughtful impact on the individuality of people. For instance, when a person is particularly born on Saturday, they are fully affected by the mighty planet Saturn. Saturn is the second-largest planet in the solar system and the farthest away from the Sun. In astrology, Shani or Saturn is a planet with various malefic defects, but at the same time, people know Shani Dev as the God of Justice. The placement and movement of Saturn in a horoscope are considered of great importance as per Vedic astrology. This planet symbolises slowness but also represents hard work, steadiness, discipline, and justice. However, it is really a powerful planet with a lot of effects on people who are born on Saturdays.
People born on Saturday are determined individuals who take a firm approach to life. This is the only planet that is worshipped in temples as Shani Dev with full rituals. Saturn signifies difficulty, stability, longevity and justice. People who are born on Saturday are always blessed by Shani Dev. However, these people face difficulties sometimes but people born on Saturdays eventually occupy leading positions in family setups. They are intelligent and professional and follow a strict, practical, and straightforward approach to life. They fulfil their roles and responsibilities with maturity and respect. The grace of Lord Shani is considered to be very important and special among all the nine planets.
Auspicious Colours for people born on Saturdays
Black or dark purple will be good for people born on Saturdays.
Auspicious Days for people born on Saturdays
Saturday, Friday and Wednesday will be good for them.
Let’s explore how Saturday-born individuals deal with their lives and how the planet influences their personality, character, and other attributes in life.
Personality and Character Traits
People born on Saturday are very talented but are introverts in nature but when one establishes a strong relationship with them, they will find them to be wonderful individuals to connect with. They have great determination and a firm and disciplined approach to life. They always learn from their mistakes. They are generally very calm and have immense patience. They hardly get angry, but when they do, it becomes difficult to handle them. They have great organisational skills and make great efforts to succeed and achieve their aspirations and goals under all circumstances. Since Shani is the Lord of Justice, people born on Saturdays like to serve the poor and needy. They are very hard workers, but they receive success very late, so they need to be very patient in life. These people are nature lovers and love to travel. They are very practical, logical and straightforward. They value practical experience above bookish knowledge and are adept at the art of putting their learning to maximum advantage.
Health
People born on Saturday are generally lean and fit physically. Mostly, they are blessed with a long life span. There will be some inborn issues like hair loss, weak vision and stomach problems, as well as bone-related illnesses. Though they need to follow a healthy lifestyle from their early years, the laziness inherent in them prevents them from doing so. They are very much sleep lovers and usually like to sleep whenever they manage some time. Main health problems will start after a particular age, maybe by middle age or old age. They may catch diseases like arthritis, diabetes, joint pain and physical weakness. Diseases related to nerves, ear diseases, and stones also can happen to them.
Career
Saturday-born people are usually very intelligent and endowed with sharp business insight. They are proficient, calculative and well-known for how to use their capabilities to achieve optimum results. However, these attributes become an asset, especially in business dealings. They could be successful in any job or career.
People born on Saturday excel in areas such as science, technology, agriculture, geography, archaeology, law, IT and the forest department. Due to the special grace of Shani Dev, they earn a good name, fame and money in life. However, they can be obstinate and difficult at times and hence others may find it difficult to work in close coordination with them. These people are very responsible. One downside to their career personality is that people often find it difficult to work with them as a team since they are speedy. Saturday-born individuals are deeply committed to their tasks and work to the best of their abilities, which ensures the successful completion of projects handled by them.
Love & Relationship
Saturday People have a big heart. They are dedicated and the ultimate givers to their soul mates. They are very tolerant and patient in their relationships and maintain a balanced social life with their in-laws and friends. They are choosy by nature and will carefully analyse and study people's nature and temperament before accepting them as their love interests. They are very loyal and devoted to their partners. Deceitful Saturdays are rarely found. They are shy by nature and if they want to have a comfortable love life, they will need to overcome their shyness. They often forgive their partners easily after a fight. However, when they get very angry, it becomes difficult to calm them. These people are a little bit possessive. They generally follow their hearts in all matters, including love, and would never take advice from others.
Spouse & Family
Saturday-born people are very much professionals, and this can be seen even in their marital relationships and issues. They are responsible and dedicated to their in-law's family, too. However, they must make a conscious effort and go the extra mile in expressing their affectionate and considerate side to maintain family relationships. They usually don’t mind being submissive and subdued for the sake of their better marriage life. Two things they should remember are that they must avoid complaining too much and that they should check their suspicious and jealous nature for their own good. They must give their personal space to their partners to ensure marital bliss and happiness. To ensure their spouse understands them well, they should overcome their apprehensive nature and fully articulate themselves.
Advertisement
Financial Status
Saturday-born people may have to face hitches and complications in the matter of finances. Problems and setbacks are to be expected very much. Severe revisions and humbling experiences will be part of their life. Such people are somehow very traditionally inclined and, hence, unwilling to adopt new technologies and methodologies. This may hamper the development. New processes and technologies sometimes make them unable to grow faster. Saturday-born people learn from their mistakes and eventually, they attain stability and balance in matters of finance. In most cases, they overcome obstacles and difficulties and end up becoming more successful than their counterparts and contemporaries. At a later age, their financial grip becomes more powerful and organised.
Advertisement
Effect of Planet Saturn on 'People Born on Saturday'
Saturn is the only planet to rule two contiguous zodiac signs. Saturn is the planet of limitations, perhaps unsurprisingly, being the last planet visible in the sky to the naked eye from Earth.
It points out the importance of this child's life in the family tree that was born on Saturday, ruled by Saturn. Saturn’s influence on the child born on Saturday makes them modest, slow and studious, turning to other worlds and lifetimes.
People born under the Capricorn or Aquarius moon sign on a Saturday are resilient, born fighters and completely prepared to face life as it comes. This special yoga endows them with a strong inclination towards social service and being of help to others. Some positive yogas increase the positive effects of Planet Saturn as the Lord of both, the Moon sign and the day of the week.
Advertisement
Famous Personalities Born on Saturday
Some of the most renowned people born on Saturdays are- J. K. Rowling, George Hamilton, Liam Hemsworth, Vilasrao Deshmukh, T. Viswanathan, Gulshan Kumar, and other male Indian celebrities like cricketers Irfan Pathan and Anil Kumble and actors Irfan Khan, Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and the famous Gulzar Female Indian celebrities born on Saturday are actress Mandira Bedi and actors Parineeti Chopra, Koena Mitra, and Diana Penty.