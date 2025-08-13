Cincinnati Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises To Victory Over Hamad Medjedovic

Carlos Alcaraz won against Hamad Medjedovic
Spaniard cruises to the next round
To face Italy's Luca Nardi next
Carlos Alcaraz booked his spot in the last 16 of the Cincinnati Open after a straight-sets victory over Hamad Medjedovic.
The world number two player won 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 35 minutes to set up a round of 16 match against Italy's Luca Nardi.
Both players looked confident at the start of the first, winning each of their first three service games before the first break of the match. Alcaraz managed to break Medjedovic in a mammoth seventh game which lasted 24 points, with Alcaraz converting with his fifth break point of the game.
Alcaraz broke early in the second, but Medjedovic responded instantly as he levelled the match with just his second break point of the tie. However, the Spaniard showed his class as he took the Serbian's serve again in the following game to give himself a commanding position.
The French Open champion managed to serve out the match after losing just two points in his last two service games as he denied Medjedovic any chance of a deciding set.
Data Debrief: Half-century in 2025 for Alcaraz
Alcaraz has now won 50 matches in 2025 following his win over Medjedovic, the most of any player on the ATP Tour this year, and also secured his 13th consecutive ATP 1000 win.
He is the first men's player to post 50+ tour-level wins in four successive years after Novak Djokovic did so between 2013 and 2016.
The 22-year-old has already won at Monte-Carlo and Rome in his current run at this level, and he will aim for his eighth title in ATP 1000 competitions and he seeks to regain the world number one title.