FC Cincinnati 0-4 Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS Cup Playoffs: Messi Puts Herons Ahead In Eastern Conference Semi-Final

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the first half of Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference semi-final against FC Cincinnat on November 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/Tanner Pearson

Welcome to the live coverage of the MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-final between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami at TQL Stadium on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Second-seeded Cincinnati and third-seeded Miami are both chasing their maiden MLS Cup final appearance. The Herons will back themselves to get a positive result away from home, led by the in-form Lionel Messi, who scored and assisted twice in their win against Nashville SC. Follow the live scores and updates from the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Nov 2025, 05:24:51 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: 82' CIN 0-4 MIA Jordi Alba, who just extended his playing career for one more match, is brought off and replaced by Gonzalo Lujan. Silvetti also comes off for Yannick Bright. Just eight more minutes plus stoppage time for Miami to pile on Cincinnati's misery.

24 Nov 2025, 05:21:29 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: 78' CIN 0-4 MIA Changes for both sides. Inter Miami bring on Luis Suarez and Telasco Segovia, with Allende and Rodriguez coming off. Cincinnati make a double change as well, with Alvas Powell and Obinda Nwobodo replacing Hadebe and Bucha.

24 Nov 2025, 05:17:04 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: GOAL! | 74' CIN 0-4 MIA Allende makes it four, and it's turning into a rout in Cincinnati. It was another excellent bit of transition play, and it's Messi – who else? – who plays an inch-perfect through ball to set up Allende. The latter sees off the defender and then finishes past Celentano.

24 Nov 2025, 05:14:20 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: 71' CIN 0-3 MIA The first change of the night for Inter Miami, with Tomas Aviles coming on in place of Allen. Just 19 minutes plus added time for the Herons to seal their place for the first time in the Eastern Conference final.

24 Nov 2025, 05:09:17 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: 66' CIN 0-3 MIA A double change for FC Cincinnati, with Ayoub Jabbari and Yaya Kubo coming on for the Orange and Blue, replacing Hagglund and Echenique. The fans in TQL Stadium have kept up their vocal support, but the home side's postseason run looks to come to an end tonight.

24 Nov 2025, 05:05:20 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: GOAL! | 62' CIN 0-3 MIA Game, set, and match for Inter Miami. It was a sublime break from the Herons in their own half, and Messi played a magical through ball from the centre circle that finds the run of Allende. The Inter Miami forward, with just the goalkeeper in front of him, keeps his calm to roll the ball into the bottom corner. Second assist of the night for Leo Messi – his 11th goal contrinution in four post season matches, which is a MLS record.

24 Nov 2025, 05:00:10 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: GOAL! | 57' CIN 0-2 MIA Silvetti!! The 19-year-old Argentine makes his mark in the semi-final, doubling Inter Miami's lead. It all came from a throw in that Allende played to Messi, who lays it off for Silvetti on the left edge of the box. The youngster takes a powerful shot towards the far corner, beating the diving Cincinnati keeper. A goal and assist each for Messi and Silvetti tonight.

24 Nov 2025, 04:52:26 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: 50' CIN 0-1 MIA After a shaky start to the second half, Inter Miami get the first real chance. Silvetti is played through on the left flank and the Argentine has a shot towards the far post, but Celentano gets down quickly to keep it out. Cincinnati break at the other end, with Denkey almost getting through on goal. Noah Allen recovers excellently and puts in a crucial touch to send the ball behind for a corner.

24 Nov 2025, 04:48:20 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | CIN 0-1 MIA The referee blows his whistle, and FC Cincinnati kick off the second half in search of the equaliser in this Eastern Conference semi-final. No half-time changes for either side as far as I can see.

24 Nov 2025, 04:31:48 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: Half Time! | CIN 0-1 MIA The referee blows his whistle for half time at TQL Stadium, and it's Inter Miami who are ahead courtesy of a 19th minute goal from Lionel Messi. A huge second half awaits us, so stay tuned!

24 Nov 2025, 04:28:43 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: 45' CIN 0-1 MIA It has been an enthralling half of football in Cincinnati, and the fourth official holds up his board to indicate a minimum of three minutes to be added on. Can either side get a late one before the break?

24 Nov 2025, 04:17:39 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: 34' CIN 0-1 MIA After being pegged back in their own half for a long time, Cincinnati threaten with a swift move down the right flank. Echenique uses his pace to get behind Alba and then whips in a cross into the box, but it's just ahead of Denkey.

24 Nov 2025, 04:09:39 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: 27' CIN 0-1 MIA Miami are looking increasingly likely to score the second goal soon. The first big chance came for Baltasar Rodriguez, whose shot brings out a good diving save from the Cincinnati goalkeeper. Moments later, Miami break forward again, with Messi through in the box. However, the Argentina drags his shot inches wide of the far post.

24 Nov 2025, 04:05:29 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: 21' CIN 0-1 MIA My goodness, how close did Cincinnati come to equalising! Exceptional hold-up play from Denkey, who outmuscled his marker and then cut back, and the ball creeps a bit too wide for Echenique, who can't keep the shot on target.

24 Nov 2025, 04:02:01 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: GOAL! | 19' CIN 0-1 MIA Messiiiiiii!! It was inevitable, wasn't it! Jordi Alba makes a terrific interception in the Cincinnati box and then cuts it to Messi. The latter plays it to Silvetti on the left flank, who immediately puts in a cross across the face of the goal. Messi, who continued his run, heads it past Celentano to put the Herons ahead. GOOOOL! Mateo Silvetti’s cross ➡️ Leo Messi’s header to open the score 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KVL9ugQWMQ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 23, 2025

24 Nov 2025, 03:58:30 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: 16' CIN 0-0 MIA Another shot on target from Cincinnati, who are piling on the pressure at the moment. Denkey turns with the ball expertly and then has a powerful effort from outside the box, but it was too central and posed no threat to Rios Novo's goal.

24 Nov 2025, 03:53:51 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: 11' CIN 0-0 MIA Since Inter Miami's attempt form the corner, Cincinnati have controlled the tempo, with Evander at the heart of it all. The hosts have an excellent chance through Engel, who crosses it for Echenique. The latter cuts it back for Evander, whose volley flies over the bar. Meanwhile, Alba injured himself while trying to clear the danger in Miami's box, and the Spaniard has to get off the pitch to get treatment. He is ok to continue.

24 Nov 2025, 03:48:06 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: 5' CIN 0-0 MIA It has been a bright start from Inter Miami. A corner from Messi reaches the head of Silvetti, but his towering attempt goes wide of the post. This is good stuff from Javier Mascherano's side, who will be looking for an early goal away from home.

24 Nov 2025, 03:43:07 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: Kickoff! | CIN 0-0 MIA As it the custom in MLS, the match kicks off a good 12 minutes or so after the scheduled kick-off time. Inter Miami get the semi-final match underway, in search of their first-ever Eastern Conference semi-final against the slight favourites, FC Cincinnati. Stay tuned!

24 Nov 2025, 02:49:37 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: Inter Miami Playing XI Starting XI: Rocco Rios Novo; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcon, Sergio Busquets, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo de Paul, Baltasar Rodriguez; Lionel Messi (c), Mateo Silvetti. Bench: Oscar Ustari (gk), Tomas Aviles, Yannick Bright, Gonzalo Lujan, Santiago Morales, ALlen Obando, Fafa Picault, Telasco Segovia, Luis Suarez.

24 Nov 2025, 02:49:37 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: FC Cincinnati Playing XI Starting XI: Roman Celebtano; Nick Hagglund, Miles Robinson (c), Teenage Hadebe; Ender Echenique, Pavel Bucha, Evander, Samuel Gidi, Lukas Engel; Kevin Denkey, Brenner. Bench: Evan Louro (gk), Tah Anunga, Gilberto Flores, Ayoub Jabbari, Yuya Kubo, Obinna Nwobodo, Luca Orellano, Alvas Powell, Gerardo Valenzuela. Tonight's #AllForCincy Starting XI vs Miami. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/9hfxaneAj5 — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) November 23, 2025

24 Nov 2025, 02:27:36 am IST FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, Eastern Conference semi-final

Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 3:30 AM IST (November 24)

Live Streaming: Apple TV