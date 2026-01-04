NBA: Anthony Davis Leads Dallas Mavericks To 110-104 Win Over Houston Rockets 

Anthony Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Max Christie scored 24 points, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers, as the Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 110-104 in the NBA on Sunday (January 4, 2026). The Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak, which tied their longest of the season. They have won six of their last seven home games, two of those against the Rockets ( 122-109 on December 6 ). Kevin Durant scored 34 points, playing the entire second half with four fouls, to lead the Rockets, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Amen Thompson had 20 points and 12 rebounds while Tari Eason had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, left, falls to the floor while attacking against Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and a teammate during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
NBA: Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks
Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) goes up for a basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
NBA Basketball Game: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) and teammate guard Amen Thompson (1) compete for a rebound against Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, top, and forward Naji Marshall, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
NBA Basketball Game: Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, right, and guard Klay Thompson react after a basket bay Davis against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
NBA Basketball: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason prepares to shoot against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
NBA Basketball: Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant reacts after falling on a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
NBA 2025-26: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
NBA 2025-26: Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) blocks a shot attempt by Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets
Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie, left, shoots against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, right, drives against Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
