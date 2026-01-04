NBA: Anthony Davis Leads Dallas Mavericks To 110-104 Win Over Houston Rockets
Anthony Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Max Christie scored 24 points, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers, as the Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 110-104 in the NBA on Sunday (January 4, 2026). The Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak, which tied their longest of the season. They have won six of their last seven home games, two of those against the Rockets ( 122-109 on December 6 ). Kevin Durant scored 34 points, playing the entire second half with four fouls, to lead the Rockets, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Amen Thompson had 20 points and 12 rebounds while Tari Eason had 19 points and 10 rebounds.
