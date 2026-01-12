Bayern Munich 8-1 Wolfsburg: Michael Olise Bags Brace As Harry Kane Brings Up 20 Goals In Rout

Harry Kane also netted his 20th league goal of the season, while Luis Diaz, Raphael Guerreiro and Leon Goretzka added further strikes to help Bayern Munich thrash Wolfsburg 8-1 at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Vs Wolfsburg
Olise celebrates scoring against Wolfsburg Photo: Opta
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich thrash Wolfsburg 8-1 at the Allianz Arena

  • Michael Olise scored twice; Luis Diaz, Guerreiro and Goretzka also netted goals

  • Harry Kane scored his 20th goal of the season

Michael Olise scored twice as Bayern Munich moved 11 points clear at the Bundesliga summit after an 8-1 rout of Wolfsburg.

Harry Kane also netted his 20th league goal of the season, while Luis Diaz, Raphael Guerreiro and Leon Goretzka added further strikes at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern broke the deadlock after just five minutes when Kilian Fischer turned Diaz's cross into his own net, though the in-form Dzenan Pejcinovic drilled the visitors level in the 13th minute.

The hosts regained their advantage on the half-hour mark, with Olise's deep cross nodded in by Diaz at the far post.

Olise then got in on the act when he curled home five minutes into the second half, while his cross was turned into his own net by Moritz Jenz soon after.

Kane put the ball on a plate for Guerreiro to side-foot home in the 68th minute, before the England captain bent a beautiful strike in off the crossbar just 60 seconds later.

Olise fired home his second goal on 76 minutes and Goretzka completed the rout two minutes from time, when he poked past Wolfsburg goalkeeper Kamil Grabara from a tight angle.

Data Debrief: A Bundesliga Best For Olise

As well as his brace, Olise set up Diaz to register his 24th assist in his first 50 Bundesliga appearances, the most by any player on record (since 2004-05).

Bayern extended their record of having never lost a Bundesliga home match to Wolfsburg in 29 meetings, the most by any side against a single opponent in the division.

Kompany celebrated his 50th Bundesliga game as a coach in emphatic fashion, with his side outperforming their 3.65 expected goals (xG) and scoring multiple goals for a 24th successive top-flight match.

Published At:
