Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Bundesliga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund set to lock horns in Der Klassiker
Bayern are ahead in the head-to-head battle
Live streaming details available
One of the European football’s fiercest rivalries returns as Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich prepare to face off in Der Klassiker, a contest that has come to define the Bundesliga’s modern era.
More than just a league fixture, this clash represents a battle for dominance between Germany’s two most successful and widely supported clubs.
Bayern Munich hold the historical edge, with 55 wins in 113 encounters against Borussia Dortmund, who have claimed 26 victories, while 32 matches have ended in draws. Yet, statistics rarely captures the intensity of this rivalry. Der Klassiker has consistently delivered dramatic, high-stakes contests that have shaped title races and captivated football fans around the world.
As the Bundesliga 2026 season enters a decisive phase, the stakes are once again immense. Both sides will look to assert supremacy in a fixture that carries not just points, but pride, momentum, and championship implications, in front of a passionate crowd, adding further intensity to this marquee encounter.
Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Bundesliga 2025/26: Head-To-Head Stats
Total Matches: 113
Bayern Munich wins: 55
Borussia Dortmund wins: 26
Draws: 32
Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Bundesliga 2025/26: When, Where To Watch?
Football fans in India can catch all the action from Der Klassiker live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD on February 28, 2026, at 11 PM IST.