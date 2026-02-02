Bundesliga: Who Won Yesterday's Borussia Dortmund Vs Heidenheim Match?

Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim, Bundesliga 2025-26: Serhou Guirassy struck twice as Dortmund recovered from a Julian Niehues brace to secure a dramatic 3-2 home win and close the gap on league leaders Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim match report Bundesliga 2025-26 matchday 20
Borussia Dortmund's goalscorer Serhou Guirassy.
  • Serhou Guirassy scored twice in quick succession to complete Borussia Dortmund’s second-half comeback

  • Julian Niehues netted twice for Heidenheim as the visitors briefly led after the break

  • The win keeps Dortmund unbeaten at home and moves them within six points of Bayern Munich

Serhou Guirassy scored twice as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to beat Heidenheim 3-2 in the Bundesliga.

Julian Niehues' brace had put the visitors in control, but Niko Kovac's side fought back to earn all three points and move within six points of leaders Bayern Munich.

Heidenheim thought they had struck first as Patrick Mainka bundled the ball over the line after Gregor Kobel had spilled it, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Waldemar Anton then profited from a dropped catch by Diant Ramaj on a corner as he flew forward to volley over the line from close range in the 44th minute.

Heidenheim clawed back level in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, as Niehues reacted quickest when his acrobatic attempt was blocked so he could poke in an equaliser.

And the German flipped the script just three minutes after the break when he rifled home a powerful long-range effort that gave Kobel no chance.

However, Dortmund responded in style, with Guirassy converting from 12 yards in the 68th minute after Niklas Dorsch was penalised for a handball and netted the winner just under 90 seconds later by finishing off a counter-attack from a tight angle on the right.

But with the chance to wrap up his hat-trick from the spot after Tim Siersleben caught him in the box, Guirassy blazed his second penalty over the bar and into the stands.

Data Debrief: Guirassy saves the day

While Guirassy will want to wipe his second penalty from his mind as quickly as possible, it was a game to remember for the Guinea international, who also struck the crossbar in the first half.

He is now Dortmund's outright top scorer in the Bundesliga this season, having brought his total up to eight goals on Sunday, while leading the team for shots (eight), expected goals (2.17 xG), touches in the opposition box (16) and big chances (four).

In fact, Guirassy almost accumulated more xG on his own than Heidenheim did as a team (2.26 xG), though his total was inflated by the two penalties.

And Dortmund ensured they maintained their unbeaten record at home in the top-flight this term (W8 D2), and are the only team yet to lose on home soil in the Bundesliga this term.

