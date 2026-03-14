Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

In this image received on March 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and unveils various development works in Kokrajhar, Assam. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state Governor Lakshman Acharya, state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also seen.

In this image received on March 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and unveils various development works in Kokrajhar, Assam. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state Governor Lakshman Acharya, state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also seen.