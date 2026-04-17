Tea Bodies Urge PM Modi To Grant Producers Freedom To Choose Mode Of Sale

Summary of this article
Leading tea associations from Assam and West Bengal have urged PM Narendra Modi to withdraw the mandatory 50% sale through public auctions and allow producers full freedom to choose their mode of sale.
The appeal cites high auction-related costs, inefficiencies, and the need for flexibility to secure better prices and respond to market dynamics.
The industry bodies argue that granting this freedom will reduce overheads, empower growers, and boost the competitiveness of Indian tea in domestic and global markets.
Major tea producers’ associations from Assam and West Bengal have jointly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the mandatory 50% auction sale requirement and allow tea producers complete freedom to choose their preferred mode of sale.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, leading bodies representing tea planters and growers highlighted the high costs and inefficiencies associated with public auctions. They argued that the existing notification forces a significant portion of produce through auction channels, which adds to transaction expenses, delays realizations, and limits flexibility in a competitive global market.
The associations emphasized that giving producers the liberty to opt for private sales, direct exports, or other channels would help them secure better prices, reduce overheads, and respond more effectively to buyer demands. “Producers know their business best,” a joint statement noted. “They should have the freedom to sell through the most efficient and remunerative route without mandatory restrictions.”
The appeal comes amid ongoing concerns in the tea industry about rising production costs, fluctuating international prices, and the need for greater market responsiveness. Industry stakeholders believe that removing the compulsory auction clause would empower small and large growers alike, promote ease of doing business, and strengthen India’s position as a leading tea producer and exporter.
The tea bodies have requested the Centre to notify the necessary changes at the earliest to provide relief to the sector. The government is yet to respond officially, but the move is being seen as a demand for greater deregulation in line with the Centre’s pro-farmer and pro-industry reforms.