This Is My Job and Duty: Norwegian Journalist Defends Tough Questions After Modi Press Freedom Row

During Modi’s Norway visit, journalist Helle Lyng asked, “Prime Minister Modi, why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?”
Modi did not respond and walked away, triggering a debate on media access and press freedom.
Lyng said her questions were informed by the World Press Freedom Index, "Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba," she said on X.
It started with the question, “Prime Minister Modi, why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?"
Modi is on a five-nation tour that began on May 15 in the UAE. He subsequently visited the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway before reaching Italy.
Much has happened in terms of bilateral relationships and strategic meetings. On Wednesday, during his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Modi gifted her a packet of Melody toffees, playing on the popular “Melodi” moniker coined from their names.
The action triggered a frenzy back home, with the confectionery reportedly going out of stock on several quick-commerce platforms. Shares of Parle Industries also rose after some investors mistakenly assumed the company owned the Melody brand.
However, another moment from the tour that drew international attention took place in Norway. While Modi was awarded Norway’s highest honour for foreign nationals — the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit — he was also confronted with a pointed question from Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng of the local newspaper Dagsavisen, who was part of the media contingent covering the visit.
As Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Modi concluded their joint statements and exchanged a handshake, Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng asked the Indian leader why he does not take questions from the press.
Modi did not respond to the question and walked away, accompanied by other dignitaries.
Earlier, in a post on X, Modi had written, “Addressing the joint press meet with PM Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway.” However, despite describing the event as a press meet, he did not take any questions from reporters.
Lyng has since appeared in interviews with several Indian media outlets. In a post on X, however, she noted that “Some members of the Indian press were hung up on the fact that this was not a press conference with questions,” adding that in Norway, a press briefing typically includes an opportunity for journalists to ask questions.
After the exchange with Modi, Lyng posted on X that the Prime Minister had declined to answer her questions. The Indian Embassy in Norway subsequently responded, inviting her to a press briefing on the Prime Minister’s visit and asking her to raise her questions there.
At the briefing, addressed by Indian diplomats, Lyng pressed officials on human rights concerns in India. “Why should we trust you? Can you try to stop the human rights violations that goes on in your country?” she asked, repeatedly urging officials to provide a direct answer.
India rejected the allegations, stressing its “commitment to justice and freedom”.
Responding to her questions, Indian Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George highlighted India’s historical and democratic credentials, referring to the country’s association with the invention of chess and the origin of the concept of zero. He also spoke about India’s hosting of the G20 summit and its management of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lyng remained unconvinced, repeatedly arguing that the diplomat was avoiding her questions on human rights. George, visibly upset, asked Lyng not to intercept him, stating that “This is my press conference.”
Meanwhile, he stated India’s democratic record, describing its elections as a festival of democracy and stating that India is the country which is based on the Constitution.
“We have a constitution which guarantees the rights of the people, fundamental rights of the people. We have equal rights of the women of our country which is very important,” he added.
Lyng later wrote on X: “Journalism is sometimes confrontational. We seek answers. If any interview subject, especially with power, do not answer what I asked, I will try to interrupt and get a more focused response. That is my job & duty. I want answers and not just talking points.”
However, she has also been subject to ridicule, with many commenters online stating that she was "foreign plant" and a "spy", with the motive to embarrass India. Furthermore, she claimed on May 20 that her Instagram and Facebook accounts had been suspended.
Lyng has repeatedly said on X that her question was informed by India’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index. As of now, India ranks 157th out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, placing its media environment in the "very serious" category. It ranked 151 in 2025.
Furthermore, the PM has also not held a single news conference in India in his 12-year term in office.
Modi’s response has also invited criticism from the Congress party, with the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi saying: "When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear.”
Lyng responded to the post, requesting for an interview with Gandhi.
The Norway episode has also drawn comparisons with Modi’s 2023 visit to Washington, DC, where he appeared alongside then-US President Joe Biden at a joint press conference and took questions from both Indian and American journalists after their bilateral meeting.
During the event, Sabrina Siddiqui of The Wall Street Journal asked Modi about concerns raised by human rights organisations regarding the treatment of religious minorities and the state of free speech in India. Following the exchange, Siddiqui said she faced online harassment, prompting expressions of support from the White House.
“Mr. Prime Minister, India has long prided itself as the world's largest democracy, but there are many human rights groups who say that your government has discriminated against religious minorities and sought to silence its critics... What steps are you and your government willing to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other religious minorities in your country and uphold free speech?” Siddiqui had asked.
In response, Modi defended India’s democratic record, saying that democracy is deeply embedded in the country’s values. “Democracy is in our spirit; it runs in our veins,” he said, adding that there is no place for discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or religion. “That is why India believes in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas' and walks ahead with it.”