Saudi Arabia Resumes Umrah Visa Services From May 31, Announces 2026-27 Dates

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Deepika Kashyap
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Pilgrims will be allowed to enter Mecca from June 1, 2026, after obtaining permits from the Nusuk app

Haj pilgrims depart for Mecca
Haj pilgrims depart for Mecca, Saudi Arabia from Delhi's Haj Committee makeshift camops at Turkman Gate in Delhi. on May 06,2026 Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
Summary of this article

  • Pilgrims will be allowed entry into Saudi Arabia for Umrah until March 23, 2027.

  • The final departure date for pilgrims is set at April 7, 2027.

  • Travellers visiting Saudi Arabia on a tourist e-visa outside the Hajj season must also obtain an Umrah permit

Saudi Arabia has announced the Umrah calendar for the 2026-27 season and will resume Umrah visa issuance from May 31, 2026. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah released key dates for pilgrim entry, visa deadlines and final departures as part of Umrah season.

Pilgrims will be allowed to enter Mecca from June 1, 2026, after obtaining permits from the Nusuk app, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced. The schedule is aimed at helping pilgrims travelling internationally, plan travel and accommodation in advance. This aims for smooth entry into the Kingdom.

Umrah 2026-27 Dates

March 9, 2027, will be the final date for issuing Umrah visas for the 1448 AH season. Pilgrims will be allowed entry into Saudi Arabia for Umrah until March 23, 2027. The final departure date for pilgrims is set at April 7, 2027.

Authorities have advised pilgrims and tour operators to follow the announced deadlines to avoid visa processing delays and travel disruptions.

Haj pilgrims depart for Mecca, Saudi Arabia from Delhi's Haj Committee makeshift camops at Turkman Gate in Delhi. on May 06,2026 - SURESH K PANDEY
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Permit Rules

Pilgrims applying for Umrah visas will need to use the Nusuk Umrah portal or apply through external agents approved by Saudi authorities.

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Haj pilgrims depart for Mecca, Saudi Arabia from Delhi's Haj Committee makeshift camops at Turkman Gate in Delhi. on May 06,2026 - SURESH K PANDEY

Travellers visiting Saudi Arabia on a tourist e-visa outside the Hajj season must also obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk app before performing the pilgrimage.

The latest announcement comes as Saudi Arabia continues to strictly control religious tourism through digital permits, and tightens travel procedures for international pilgrims.

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