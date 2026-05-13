Yuvraj Singh Joins Saudi Arabia’s Dunes T20 League As Brand Ambassador

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an online betting app named 1xBet, in New Delhi Photo: PTI

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an online betting app named 1xBet, in New Delhi Photo: PTI