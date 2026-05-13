Yuvraj Singh Joins Saudi Arabia’s Dunes T20 League As Brand Ambassador

Summary of this article
Yuvraj Singh has been named the brand ambassador of Saudi Arabia’s upcoming Dunes T20 League
The six-team tournament is scheduled to begin in October 2026
Saudi Arabia’s cricket board has approved the league in partnership with SAN Ltd and Unique Sports Group
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to play a major role in the launch of Saudi Arabia’s first franchise-based T20 competition, marking another significant step in the country’s growing investment in global sports.
The tournament, named the Dunes T20 League, is expected to feature six teams and is scheduled to begin in the second week of October 2026. The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation has reportedly approved the project, which is being developed by South Asia Network Ltd (SAN) in partnership with Unique Sports Group and Prolithic Talent Agency.
The upcoming league is expected to bring together former international stars, emerging cricketers and regional talent as Saudi Arabia continues exploring cricket’s commercial potential. Organisers have also indicated that the tournament will focus heavily on developing local players while building a long-term cricket structure within the Kingdom.
Yuvraj Singh Named Brand Ambassador For Dunes T20 League
Yuvraj Singh has been announced as the official brand ambassador of the Dunes T20 League and will also play an advisory role in helping shape the competition’s identity. The former India World Cup winner expressed excitement about being involved in a project aimed at expanding cricket into newer markets.
“Really looking forward to joining the Dunes T20 League as League Ambassador at such an exciting time for cricket in Saudi Arabia. This league has the vision and ambition to grow the game in a new market, create opportunities for local emerging players, and bring fans a truly authentic cricket experience,” Yuvraj said.
“What makes it even more exciting is the opportunity to see legends of the international game come together alongside rising talent to inspire the next generation. I’m looking forward to helping build something special that can leave a lasting impact on cricket in the region.”
Saudi Arabia Continues Expanding Sporting Ambitions
The launch of the Dunes T20 League is being viewed as part of Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to expand its presence in international sport. Over the past few years, the country has invested heavily in football, Formula One, boxing, golf and esports, while cricket has now emerged as another key area of interest.
A spokesperson for SAN Ltd highlighted the long-term vision behind the tournament, stating: “This partnership marks a defining moment for the growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia. Together with Unique Sports Group and Prolithic, and with the support of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, we aim to build an exciting T20 league that attracts global talent and delivers lasting sporting and commercial value.”
The organisers are expected to announce further details regarding franchises, venues and player participation in the coming months as preparations for the inaugural season continue.
What is the Dunes T20 League?
It is Saudi Arabia’s first major franchise-based T20 cricket league.
What role will Yuvraj Singh play in the league?
Yuvraj Singh has been appointed as the league’s brand ambassador.