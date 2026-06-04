England Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 1st Test: NZ Bowling First - Check Plyaing XIs

England face New Zealand in the first Test of the series at Lord's
New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first
Check playing XIs for both teams
England and New Zealand kick off their 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship campaign with the first Test of the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy at Lord’s, beginning on June 4.
Both teams will be eager to make an early statement in the new WTC cycle after contrasting recent fortunes. England are looking to recover from a disappointing Ashes defeat in Australia and have named a refreshed squad featuring the recalled Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir, while Jofra Archer remains unavailable after his IPL commitments.
Ben Stokes and Joe Root will once again be central to England’s hopes. New Zealand, meanwhile, arrive with a settled core led by Tom Latham and featuring Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry.
Lord’s is expected to offer assistance to seamers under overcast conditions, setting the stage for a fascinating contest between two quality pace attacks. With valuable WTC points on offer from the outset, both sides will be desperate to start the cycle on a winning note.
England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Toss Update
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first.
England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Playing XIs
England: Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Ben Stokes(c), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, William ORourke
England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Live Streaming
The England vs New Zealand Test series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also streamthe matches live on the SonyLIV app and website.