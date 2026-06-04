England Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 1st Test: NZ Bowling First - Check Plyaing XIs

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Here is all you need to know about the 1st Test between England and New Zealand in London: preview, toss update, playing XIs and live streaming info

England Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 1st Test: NZ Bowling First - Check Plyaing XIs
New Zealand's Blair Tickner, second right, and teammates celebrate after Ireland's Harry Tector was caught out by Tom Latham on day three of the test match in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday May 29, 2026. Photo: (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
Summary of this article

  • England face New Zealand in the first Test of the series at Lord's

  • New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first

  • Check playing XIs for both teams

England and New Zealand kick off their 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship campaign with the first Test of the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy at Lord’s, beginning on June 4.

Both teams will be eager to make an early statement in the new WTC cycle after contrasting recent fortunes. England are looking to recover from a disappointing Ashes defeat in Australia and have named a refreshed squad featuring the recalled Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir, while Jofra Archer remains unavailable after his IPL commitments.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root will once again be central to England’s hopes. New Zealand, meanwhile, arrive with a settled core led by Tom Latham and featuring Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry.

Lord’s is expected to offer assistance to seamers under overcast conditions, setting the stage for a fascinating contest between two quality pace attacks. With valuable WTC points on offer from the outset, both sides will be desperate to start the cycle on a winning note.

England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Toss Update

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first.

England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Playing XIs

England: Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Ben Stokes(c), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

Related Content
England's Joe Root runs between the wickets with teammate Harry Brook, left, during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. - (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
England will take on New Zealand in the first Test of three-match series at Lords on Thursday, June 6. - X/England Cricket
New Zealand's Blair Tickner, second right, and teammates celebrate after Ireland's Harry Tector was caught out by Tom Latham on day three of the test match in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday May 29, 2026. - (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
Captains Tom Latham (right) and Andrew Balbirnie at the toss for the one-off Test between Ireland and New Zealand in Belfast. - X/Cricket Ireland

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, William ORourke

England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Live Streaming

The England vs New Zealand Test series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also streamthe matches live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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