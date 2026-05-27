Ireland Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, One-Off Test: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Ireland won toss, elected to field first
This is first-ever Test match between Ireland and New Zealand
Dean Foxcroft made his debut for Kiwis; Liam McCarthy, Tom Mayes, and Reuben Wilson were three Ireland debutants
Ireland welcome New Zealand for the one-off Test match between the cricketing nations at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast starting Wednesday (May 27, 2026). Watch the IRE vs ZIM match live.
Ireland Vs New Zealand, One-Off Test: Toss Update
Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand. All-rounder Dean Foxcroft made his debut for the Kiwis, while Liam McCarthy, Tom Mayes, and Reuben Wilson were the three Ireland debutants.
Black Caps captain Tom Latham said they were going to bat first anyway and added that it looked like a "reasonably good surface, a reasonably dry surface".
Ireland Vs New Zealand, One-Off Test: Playing XIs
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Stephen Doheny, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Liam McCarthy, Reuben Wilson, Thomas Mayes
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears
This is the first-ever red-ball meeting between the teams, and also the first Test Ireland are hosting in nearly two years. For the Kiwis, it's a chance to get vital match rhythm ahead of the three-Test series against England in England. As Ireland are not part of the World Test Championship cycle, no points are up for grabs.
Ireland Vs New Zealand, One-Off Test: Live Streaming Info
When will the Ireland vs New Zealand Test match be played?
The Ireland vs New Zealand Test match will be played between Wednesday, May 27, 2026 and Saturday, May 30, 2026. Play will start at 3:30pm IST (11am local) everyday.
Where will the Ireland vs New Zealand Test match be played?
The Ireland vs New Zealand Test match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast in Ireland.
Where will the Ireland vs New Zealand Test match be telecast and live streamed?
The Ireland vs New Zealand Test match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.