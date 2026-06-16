France Vs Senegal LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

France face Senegal in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I opener on June 17
Senegal famously defeated France 1-0 in the 2002 World Cup
France enter as favourites, but Senegal pose a strong challenge
France face Senegal in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I opener on Wednesday, 17 June, with the two sides set to battle it out at MetLife Stadium, currently known as New York New Jersey Stadium.
The encounter brings together one of the tournament favourites and an ambitious Senegal side looking to make a strong start on the biggest stage.
The fixture carries extra significance because of the history between these teams. Senegal shocked the football world in 2002 by defeating defending champions France 1-0 in the opening match of the tournament, with Papa Bouba Diop scoring the only goal.
That result triggered a disappointing campaign for Les Bleus, who failed to progress beyond the group stage despite entering as reigning champions.
More than two decades later, France arrive in North America with hopes of adding another World Cup title to their collection. Didier Deschamps will lead the side for his final tournament as head coach, aiming to end his successful tenure with another major trophy.
The France boss, already a World Cup winner as both a player and manager, could also set a new record for managerial victories at the tournament.
France's qualifying campaign was largely convincing as they secured their place at an eighth consecutive World Cup, dropping only two points along the way. Despite a recent friendly defeat against Ivory Coast, Les Bleus quickly bounced back with a win over Northern Ireland and head into the competition with an impressive attacking record.
Senegal, meanwhile, have established themselves as one of Africa's leading football nations and will make their third straight World Cup appearance. After an unbeaten qualifying run, the Lions of Teranga have shown defensive resilience but enter the tournament after mixed warm-up results.
Head coach Pape Thiaw has a personal connection with this fixture, having been part of the Senegal squad that created history against France in 2002.
France Vs Senegal - Head-To-Head
Total Matches: 3
France won: 1
Draws: 0
Senegal won: 2
France Vs Senegal - Last Three Meetings
France 0-1 Senegal - May 31, 2002 (FIFA World Cup)
Senegal 2-0 France - April 19, 1963 (Friendly)
Senegal 2-9 France - June 17, 1956 (Friendly)
France Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
France enter the contest as favourites with a squad packed with world-class talent and greater tournament experience. Les Bleus possess match-winners across the pitch and their attacking depth could prove decisive against Senegal's well-organised defence.
However, Senegal have already shown they can trouble France on the biggest stage, famously defeating them in the 2002 World Cup opener. The Lions of Teranga are known for their physicality, defensive discipline and ability to perform in high-pressure matches, making this a potentially tight encounter.
France's quality in attack and midfield gives them the edge, but Senegal's counter-attacking threat could make life difficult for Didier Deschamps' side.
Prediction: France 2-1 Senegal
France Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
When to watch France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?
The France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be played on Wednesday, 17 June at 12:30 am IST.
Where to watch France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?
The France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash will be available for live telecast in India on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network, Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. The four channels will broadcast multiple group-stage matches taking place simultaneously, with coverage available in both English and Hindi.
Fans can also watch the France vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 match live streaming on the ZEE5 website and app.
France Vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
France
Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser.
Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Théo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano.
Midfielders: N’Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaire-Emery.
Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram.
Senegal
Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Yehvann Diouf, Mory Diaw.
Defenders: Krepin Diatta, Antoine Mendy, Abdoulaye Seck, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, Mamadou Sarr, El-Hadji Malick Diouf, Ismail Jakobs.
Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Habib Diarra, Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pathe Ciss, Bara Ndiaye.
Forwards: Sadio Mane, Bamba Dieng, Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson, Assane Diao, Ibrahim Mbaye, Cherif Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr.