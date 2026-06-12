FIFA World Cup 2026 Toronto Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi, Michael Bublé Headline Tonight's Event

FIFA World Cup 2026 Toronto Opening Ceremony: Get LIVE updates and key moments from the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held in Toronto at BMO Field Stadium on Friday, June 12 (IST) right here

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi performs during a countdown concert ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Toronto AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
Welcome to the live coverage of the opening ceremony in Canada, Toronto as we track every key moment, anthem, standout performance and the atmosphere shift as the beautiful game sets its foot in Northern America. Just as we witnessed in Mexico City, Toronto will feature some of the local artistes namely Alanis Morissette, Jessie Reyez and Michael Bublé lead the lineup at BMO Field as Canada ahead of the country's game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Get LIVE updates and key moments from the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held in Toronto at BMO Field Stadium on Friday, June 12 (IST) right here
LIVE UPDATES

FIFA World Cup 2026 Toronto Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Timings & Streaming

The Toronto opening ceremony will begin at 11:00 PM IST/ 1:30 PM ET on Friday, June 12, at BMO Field in Toronto. The viewers in India can watch it on Unite8 channel, ZEE5 app and website.

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