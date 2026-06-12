FIFA World Cup 2026 Toronto Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi, Michael Bublé Headline Tonight's Event

Nora Fatehi performs during a countdown concert ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Toronto AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

Welcome to the live coverage of the opening ceremony in Canada, Toronto as we track every key moment, anthem, standout performance and the atmosphere shift as the beautiful game sets its foot in Northern America. Just as we witnessed in Mexico City, Toronto will feature some of the local artistes namely Alanis Morissette, Jessie Reyez and Michael Bublé lead the lineup at BMO Field as Canada ahead of the country's game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Get LIVE updates and key moments from the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held in Toronto at BMO Field Stadium on Friday, June 12 (IST) right here

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