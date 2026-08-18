Blow For Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal Ruled Out Of Galle Test; Pasindu Sooriyabandara Named Concussion Substitute

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Sri Lanka veteran Dinesh Chandimal was ruled out of the Galle Test after suffering a concussion from a heavy fall on the field. Although precautionary hospital scans showed no fractures or internal injuries, he failed subsequent concussion protocols and was replaced

image Prefer on Google
India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2026 Dinesh Chandimal Concussion Substitute Pasindu Sooriyabandara
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal in a practice session a day ahead of the first cricket test match against India in Galle, Sri Lanka. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal was ruled out of the Galle Test due to a concussion following a heavy fall while fielding

  • Precautionary scans confirmed no internal injuries or fractures, but he failed subsequent concussion assessments

  • Match officials approved Pasindu Sooriyabandara as a like-for-like concussion replacement

Sri Lanka were dealt a severe double blow on Day 4 of the first Test against India at the Galle International Stadium, as experienced batter Dinesh Chandimal was officially ruled out of the remainder of the match due to a concussion.

The veteran sustained the injury during the first session of the day's play following a heavy, awkward fall on the field while attempting to save a boundary. Chandimal slammed his shoulder and head hard against the turf during the impact, immediately showing signs of distress and requiring urgent attention from the team medical staff before being escorted off for precautionary hospital scans.

While initial medical evaluations and precautionary hospital scans brought some relief by confirming no signs of internal injury or fractures, subsequent protocols mandated a thorough on-field evaluation. Chandimal was rigorously assessed for concussion symptoms by the team doctor and physiotherapist.

Following the examination, the medical team confirmed that the veteran had suffered a concussion, ruling him out of further participation in the Test to prioritize his health and recovery.

In accordance with international protocols, Sri Lanka requested a concussion replacement, which was swiftly reviewed and officially approved by the match referee. Emerging batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara has been named as the like-for-like concussion replacement for Chandimal, stepping into the side to take the field as the hosts navigate a crucial juncture in the series opener.

Related Content
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal leaves the field after being injured during the day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha on day three of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Rain clouds loom over the sky as ground staff pull the covers over the field during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Meanwhile, the match situation sees India bowled out for 193 in their second innings, leaving Sri Lanka with a formidable target of 372 runs to win. Despite a relentless short-ball barrage from the Sri Lankan pace attack that dismantled India's lower order, the visitors managed to push their overall lead past the 370-run mark, setting up a tense and challenging final-innings chase on a wearing Galle surface.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories