Blow For Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal Ruled Out Of Galle Test; Pasindu Sooriyabandara Named Concussion Substitute

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal was ruled out of the Galle Test due to a concussion following a heavy fall while fielding
Precautionary scans confirmed no internal injuries or fractures, but he failed subsequent concussion assessments
Match officials approved Pasindu Sooriyabandara as a like-for-like concussion replacement
Sri Lanka were dealt a severe double blow on Day 4 of the first Test against India at the Galle International Stadium, as experienced batter Dinesh Chandimal was officially ruled out of the remainder of the match due to a concussion.
The veteran sustained the injury during the first session of the day's play following a heavy, awkward fall on the field while attempting to save a boundary. Chandimal slammed his shoulder and head hard against the turf during the impact, immediately showing signs of distress and requiring urgent attention from the team medical staff before being escorted off for precautionary hospital scans.
While initial medical evaluations and precautionary hospital scans brought some relief by confirming no signs of internal injury or fractures, subsequent protocols mandated a thorough on-field evaluation. Chandimal was rigorously assessed for concussion symptoms by the team doctor and physiotherapist.
Following the examination, the medical team confirmed that the veteran had suffered a concussion, ruling him out of further participation in the Test to prioritize his health and recovery.
In accordance with international protocols, Sri Lanka requested a concussion replacement, which was swiftly reviewed and officially approved by the match referee. Emerging batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara has been named as the like-for-like concussion replacement for Chandimal, stepping into the side to take the field as the hosts navigate a crucial juncture in the series opener.
Meanwhile, the match situation sees India bowled out for 193 in their second innings, leaving Sri Lanka with a formidable target of 372 runs to win. Despite a relentless short-ball barrage from the Sri Lankan pace attack that dismantled India's lower order, the visitors managed to push their overall lead past the 370-run mark, setting up a tense and challenging final-innings chase on a wearing Galle surface.