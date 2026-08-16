IND Vs SL 1st Test: Padikkal’s 167, Jurel’s Fifty Lift India To 460/9 On Rain-Hit Day 2

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India ended the rain-hit second day of the first Test at 460/9 after Devdutt Padikkal’s composed 167 laid the foundation for a strong total. Play began only at 2:35 pm following persistent rain and a wet outfield, with Sri Lanka’s spinners making the most of the delayed start to claim seven wickets. Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Padikkal fell as the hosts mounted a fightback, but Dhruv Jurel’s fluent 54 and useful contributions from Manav Suthar and the lower order kept India firmly in command. Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna remained unbeaten at stumps, leaving India well placed to cross the 450-run mark and put further pressure on Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL 1st Test Match Day 2
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, and Prasidh Krishna walk back to the pavilion at the end of the second day's play during the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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India vs Sri Lanka Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj plays a shot on day two of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Dhruv Jurel IND vs SL: 1st Test match-Day 2
India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates his fifty runs during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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IND vs SL: 1st Test match-Day 2
India's Dhruv Jurel, right, and India's Manav Suthar run between the wickets during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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IND vs SL: 1st Test match-Day 2 Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match
Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella successfully stumps to dismiss India's Devdutt Padikkal during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Dhruv India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match
India's Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test Match
India's Devdutt Padikkal, left, celebrates his one hundread and fifty runs on day two of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IND vs SL Cricket Series
India's KL Rahul watches Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss him during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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KL Rahul IND vs SL 1st Test Match Day 2
India's KL Rahul plays a shot on day two of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Rishabh Pant IND vs SL 1st Test Match Day 2
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Devdutt Padikkal India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match Day 2
India's Devdutt Padikkal looks skywards during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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IND vs SL 1st Test Match Day 2
The outfield at the Galle international cricket stadium remains covered as rain falls during the two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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IND vs SL 1st Test Match Day 2
Ground staff cover the play area amid rainfall during second day of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo": PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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SL vs IND 1st Test Match Day 2
The cricket field remains covered in rain during Day 2 of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match Day 2
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, right, walks on the covered outfield at the Galle international cricket stadium with a support staff member following a spell of rain on the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match Day 2
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, second left, and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, left, interact with a groundsman amid match delay during second day of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak:
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Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test Match Day 2
India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, and a team official wait in the team dressing room as play is delayed due to rain during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka India Cricket
India's Mohammed Siraj, left, and Prasidh Krishna during second day of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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India Sri Lanka Cricket
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and India's Sarfaraz Khan wait in the team dugout as play is delayed due to rain during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India Sri Lanka Cricket Test match
India's Ravindra Jadeja during Day 2 of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Sri Lanka India Cricket Test Match
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, during Day 2 of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match Day 2
From right, India's Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav and others during Day 2 of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Indias Rishabh Pant
India's Rishabh Pant during Day 2 of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test Match Day 2
India's KL Rahul , right, and Prasidh Krishna during Day 2 of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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India Sri Lanka Cricket Gautam Gambhir
India's coach Gautam Gambhir waits amid match delay during Day 2 of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

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