IND Vs SL 1st Test: Padikkal’s 167, Jurel’s Fifty Lift India To 460/9 On Rain-Hit Day 2
India ended the rain-hit second day of the first Test at 460/9 after Devdutt Padikkal’s composed 167 laid the foundation for a strong total. Play began only at 2:35 pm following persistent rain and a wet outfield, with Sri Lanka’s spinners making the most of the delayed start to claim seven wickets. Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Padikkal fell as the hosts mounted a fightback, but Dhruv Jurel’s fluent 54 and useful contributions from Manav Suthar and the lower order kept India firmly in command. Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna remained unbeaten at stumps, leaving India well placed to cross the 450-run mark and put further pressure on Sri Lanka.
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