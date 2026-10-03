Rohit Sharma Falls Short Of Century But Enters ODI Record Books

Rohit Sharma smashed 92 off 85 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes against West Indies
Rohit and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 137 runs, rescuing India after an early wobble
Rohit's 75th 100+ ODI partnership puts him third behind Sachin Tendulkar (99) and Virat Kohli (88)
Rohit Sharma came agonisingly close to another ODI century before falling for 92 against West Indies in the third ODI in New Chandigarh. His dismissal ended a memorable 137-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad and left India at 141/3 in the 24.4th over. India were 152/3 after 27 overs at the time of writing.
The former India captain walked in after an early double blow, with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli departing cheaply. Rather than allowing the pressure to build, Rohit took charge alongside Gaikwad, combining calculated strokeplay with the trademark aggression that has defined his ODI career.
Rohit and Gaikwad put India back on track
Rohit eventually finished with 92 off 85 balls, smashing 10 fours and three sixes. His innings was particularly valuable given India's start, with the veteran opener anchoring the innings while Gaikwad provided assured support at the other end.
The pair's 137-run stand completely changed the complexion of the Indian innings. It also added another statistical landmark to Rohit's remarkable ODI career.
According to the partnership numbers, this was the 75th time Rohit has been involved in a 100-plus partnership in ODIs, putting him third on the all-time list behind Sachin Tendulkar's 99 and Virat Kohli's 88. Gaikwad, meanwhile, became the 15th different batter to share a 100-plus ODI partnership with Rohit.
Seven years after Mohali, Rohit falls short again
There was another intriguing twist to Rohit's dismissal. The 39-year-old had not been dismissed in the 90s in an ODI since March 2019, when he made 95 against Australia in Mohali. That innings also ended after a substantial opening partnership, with Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan putting together 193 runs.
More than seven years later, history repeated itself in a different setting. Rohit again did almost everything right, but the elusive three-figure mark slipped away.
His 92, however, has already provided India with the platform they needed after the early setbacks. With Gaikwad still at the crease and India moving past 150, the focus now shifts to whether the middle order can convert Rohit's foundation into another imposing total.