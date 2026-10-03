No Handshake At Asian Games: India Skip Formality After Defeating Pakistan In Final

India beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s cricket final at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, to retain Asian Games gold
Shreyas Iyer and Sahibzada Farhan did not shake hands at the toss, extending the no-handshake practice seen since last year’s Asia Cup
India won the toss and chose to bat, then posted 211/6 in their innings
The Indian men’s cricket team successfully defended their Asian Games gold medal with a 19-run win over Pakistan at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, on Saturday, October 3rd.
India celebrated quickly after clinching the gold medal with a victory lap, but the distance remained the same between the teams as India chose to skip handshake formalities after the match.
India did not shake hands with Pakistan players, who had already gone back to the dressing room after the defeat.
India captain Shreyas Iyer and Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan did not shake hands at the toss as well before the men's cricket final in Japan as the two teams continued the no-handshake policy that started last year during the Asia Cup.
Live pictures showed the two skippers shunning the traditional handshake before the gold-medal decider.
India's Batting Charge
India piled up 211/6. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with 61 off 28 balls, hitting seven sixes and three fours.
Tilak Varma finished the job. He struck an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls and pushed India past the 200-run mark in the closing overs. Shivam Dube added 27 off 15 deliveries to lift the total further.
Pakistan's Chase Falters
India hit back early with the ball. Pakistan slipped to 39 for 3 before Hasan Nawaz and Saim Ayub rebuilt the chase.
The pair added 87 runs for the fourth wicket and pulled Pakistan back into the contest. With the game tightening, Dube broke the stand by dismissing Ayub.
That wicket shifted the match again. India kept their nerve in the final overs and held Pakistan to 192/5, sealing a 19-run win and another Asian Games gold medal.