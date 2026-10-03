No Handshake At Asian Games: India Skip Formality After Defeating Pakistan In Final

India did not shake hands with Pakistan players, who had already gone back to the dressing room after the defeat.



India captain Shreyas Iyer and Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan did not shake hands at the toss as well before the men's cricket final in Japan as the two teams continued the no-handshake policy that started last year during the Asia Cup.



Live pictures showed the two skippers shunning the traditional handshake before the gold-medal decider.