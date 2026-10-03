No Handshake At Asian Games: India Skip Formality After Defeating Pakistan In Final

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India retained their Asian Games gold medal with a 19-run win over Pakistan in the men’s cricket final at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, on Saturday, October 3. Shreyas Iyer and Sahibzada Farhan did not shake hands at the toss, continuing the no-handshake practice. India posted 211/6 and defended it.

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Indias T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer
India's T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s cricket final at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, to retain Asian Games gold

  • Shreyas Iyer and Sahibzada Farhan did not shake hands at the toss, extending the no-handshake practice seen since last year’s Asia Cup

  • India won the toss and chose to bat, then posted 211/6 in their innings

The Indian men’s cricket team successfully defended their Asian Games gold medal with a 19-run win over Pakistan at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, on Saturday, October 3rd.

India celebrated quickly after clinching the gold medal with a victory lap, but the distance remained the same between the teams as India chose to skip handshake formalities after the match.

India did not shake hands with Pakistan players, who had already gone back to the dressing room after the defeat.

India captain Shreyas Iyer and Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan did not shake hands at the toss as well before the men's cricket final in Japan as the two teams continued the no-handshake policy that started last year during the Asia Cup.

Live pictures showed the two skippers shunning the traditional handshake before the gold-medal decider.

India Win Gold Medal! Men In Blue Defeat Arch-Rivals Pakistan In Asian Games 2026 Final By 19 Runs

By Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay

India's Batting Charge

India piled up 211/6. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with 61 off 28 balls, hitting seven sixes and three fours.

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India men's cricket team during the Asian Games 2026 cricket final against Pakistan on October 3rd. - | Photo: X/BCCI
Saim Ayub dropped two catches in the final - | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
India T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer - Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Tilak Varma finished the job. He struck an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls and pushed India past the 200-run mark in the closing overs. Shivam Dube added 27 off 15 deliveries to lift the total further.

Pakistan's Chase Falters

India hit back early with the ball. Pakistan slipped to 39 for 3 before Hasan Nawaz and Saim Ayub rebuilt the chase.

The pair added 87 runs for the fourth wicket and pulled Pakistan back into the contest. With the game tightening, Dube broke the stand by dismissing Ayub.

That wicket shifted the match again. India kept their nerve in the final overs and held Pakistan to 192/5, sealing a 19-run win and another Asian Games gold medal.

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