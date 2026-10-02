Asian Games 2026: Who Gets Gold If India Vs Pakistan Final Is Abandoned Due To Rain?

India and Pakistan will battle for gold in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket final
No reserve day is scheduled if rain completely washes out the final
If cancelled, both India and Pakistan will be awarded gold medals, with no silver medallist
India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the men’s cricket final at the Asian Games 2026 in Nisshin, Japan, on Saturday, October 3. However, with rain having already disrupted the cricket schedule in Nagoya, questions have emerged over what happens if the much-anticipated gold-medal clash is washed out.
Unlike some major cricket tournaments, there is no reserve day scheduled for the Asian Games men's cricket final. The Asian Games organising committee has already clarified the rule in case weather prevents the match from taking place.
What Happens If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out?
If persistent rain prevents the India-Pakistan final from taking place altogether, both teams will be awarded gold medals.
The Asian Games organising committee confirmed the rule to The Indian Express, stating: “There are no reserve days scheduled for the men’s cricket final.”
It further clarified: “If the final is cancelled, both finalist teams will be awarded gold medals. If the bronze medal match is cancelled, both teams competing for third place will be awarded bronze medals.”
That means there would be no silver medallist in the men's cricket competition if the final is completely abandoned. India and Pakistan would instead share the gold medal.
What If India vs Pakistan Get Some Game Time?
A washout is not the only weather-related possibility. If the match gets underway but rain interrupts proceedings, the organisers can potentially use the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method to determine a result, provided the minimum number of overs required for a result is completed.
According to the reported competition rules, a rain-affected T20 final needs both sides to have the opportunity to bat for at least five overs for a DLS result to be possible. If the scores are level after a completed match, a Super Over would be used to determine the winner.
If even a Super Over cannot be completed because of rain, the tournament's pre-determined ranking criteria would come into play, according to the reported rules.