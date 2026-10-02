Who Is Nethra Kumanan? Know About India’s Asian Games 2026 Bronze Medallist

Nethra Kumanan won bronze in the women’s dinghy event at the Asian Games 2026
The 29-year-old Chennai sailor secured her first Asian Games medal after four appearances
A two-time Olympian, Kumanan is India’s first woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics
Nethra Kumanan added another milestone to her trailblazing career on Friday, October 2, winning the bronze medal in the women's dinghy event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
The Chennai-born sailor finished third with 14 points, behind Thailand's Sophia Montgomery, who won gold with five points, and Singapore's Jania Ang, who claimed silver with 13. Kumanan's bronze is her first Asian Games medal after four appearances at the continental event.
Nethra Kumanan's Asian Games 2026 Bronze
Kumanan entered the final day with a medal within reach and produced a strong finish to secure her place on the podium. She finished sixth in one of the two final races before winning the other, ending the competition with seven points from the final races and seven from the qualification series.
The result ended a long wait for Kumanan at the Asian Games. She had previously competed at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions, finishing seventh in 2014 and fifth in 2018, while she narrowly missed the podium again in 2022.
Who Is Nethra Kumanan?
Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kumanan took up sailing at the age of 15 after attending a summer camp organised by the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association.
Before finding her calling in sailing, she was involved in several sports and activities, including tennis, basketball and skating, besides learning Bharatanatyam.
As her interest in sailing grew, Kumanan progressed through India's domestic circuit before moving her training base to Gran Canaria, Spain, where she trained with international coaches while continuing her education.
India's First Woman Sailor To Qualify For Olympics
Kumanan broke new ground in 2021 when she won silver at the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman. The performance secured India's Olympic quota in the women's Laser Radial event and made her the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympic Games.
She competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, finishing 35th in the women's event. Kumanan then qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics through the Last Chance Regatta in Hyères, France, becoming the first Indian woman sailor to compete at two Olympic Games. She finished 21st in Paris.
Major Achievements
Kumanan's Asian Games bronze adds to an already impressive list of achievements. In 2020, she won bronze at the Hempel World Cup Series in Miami, becoming the first Indian woman sailor to win a medal at a Sailing World Cup.
She has also won gold at the 2022 Asian Championship in Thailand and is a 12-time national champion. In 2026, she added another gold medal at an Olympic-format test event in Portugal.
Now, with an Asian Games medal finally secured, the 29-year-old two-time Olympian has added another significant chapter to a career that has consistently broken new ground for Indian women's sailing.