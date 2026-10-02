Dhiraj Bommadevara, Kumkum Mohod Win Historic Mixed Recurve Silver At Asian Games 2026

Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod won India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in the mixed recurve team event
India lost 3-5 to China’s Zhu Jingyi and Li Mengqi in the final, with China also securing the LA 2028 Olympic quota
The silver was India’s 24th of the Games, taking the overall medal tally to 68
Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod created history on Friday by winning India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in the mixed recurve team event, securing silver after losing 3-5 to China in the gold-medal contest at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square.
The Indian duo could not get past China’s Zhu Jingyi and Li Mengqi, who held their nerve across four sets to claim the gold medal.
The Chinese pair also secured the coveted LA 2028 Olympic quota in the process. Kumkum, who had earlier won gold in the women’s recurve team event, added a silver to her medal haul, while Dhiraj also secured his second medal of the Games.
India endured a difficult opening set as China raced to a 38-34 win and took an early 2-0 lead. Kumkum’s second arrow landed on seven, while Dhiraj produced India’s only 10 of the set.
China extended their advantage in the second set, leaving India with little room for error. Dhiraj again found a 10, but the Chinese archers maintained their composure to strengthen their position.
India finally found their rhythm in the third set. Both Dhiraj and Kumkum struck 10s, while China’s Li Mengqi dropped a seven. The Indian pair capitalised to take the set 37-36 and cut China’s lead to 2-4.
The fourth set went down to the wire, with both teams finishing on 37. The tie was enough for China to secure the gold without a shoot-off, leaving India with the silver medal.
The result gave India their 24th silver medal of the 20th Asian Games, taking their overall medal tally to 68.
The silver also capped a landmark campaign for Kumkum, who had earlier been part of India’s historic gold-winning women’s recurve team. She and Dhiraj had also produced a memorable comeback in the semifinals against Japan’s Asakuno Nanami and Nakanishi Junya.
Japan appeared to be in control after winning the opening set 38-37 and taking a 3-1 lead. India responded by finding their rhythm, sharing the second set before taking the third to level the match at 3-3.
The Indian pair then seized their opportunity in the fourth set after Japan committed a costly seven. Dhiraj and Kumkum won the set 37-35 to complete a 5-3 victory and book India’s first-ever Asian Games final in the mixed recurve team event.
Although the final ended in disappointment, Dhiraj and Kumkum's silver marked another historic medal for India in archery at the Asian Games.