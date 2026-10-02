Meet Ankita, Kirti & Kumkum: India's Golden Girls Who Ended Korea's Reign With Historic Recurve Triumph In Asian Games

India's recurve women's team defeated South Korea 5-3 to capture a maiden Asian Games gold
The historic victory followed a tense semifinal win over China and a nail-biting final showdown
Ankita, Kirti, and Kumkum officially rewrote history for Indian archery in Aichi-Nagoya
At the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, the Indian women’s recurve archery team achieved the unthinkable. In a sport traditionally dominated by regional powerhouses, the trio of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti, and Kumkum Mohod delivered a masterclass in composure, grit, and precision to capture India’s maiden gold medal in the women’s recurve team event.
Defeating the formidable South Korean squad—historic giants and multi-time world champions—by a tight 5–3 margin, the Indian archers shattered a long-standing glass ceiling and etched their names into golden letters in Indian sporting history.
The Road to the Fine: Overcoming China
The journey to the top of the podium was forged through fearless resilience. Earlier in the day, the Indian trio faced a stern test against a powerhouse Chinese side in the semifinals. Displaying sharp tactical execution and nerveless shooting—highlighted by clutch moments like Kumkum Mohod’s pressure-inducing 10 in the dying moments of the match—India stormed to a dominant 5–1 victory.
By advancing past China, the team had already secured a historic first-ever appearance in the Asian Games recurve women’s team final. But rather than being content with a silver-guaranteed finish, they set their sights firmly on the ultimate prize.
A Nail-Biting Gold Medal Showdown
Waiting in the final were the indomitable South Koreans, setting the stage for an epic tactical battle under tricky, swirling winds. The opening two sets saw both teams trade blows blow-for-blow within razor-thin margins, with tense level scores of 54–54 in the first set and 56–56 in the second locking the match tightly at 2–2.
Momentum dramatically swung India's way in the third set when, as the Korean archers wobbled under pressure, the Indian trio stayed mechanically sound to lock down the set 55–51 and surge ahead 4–2.
The fourth set brought maximum tension as South Korea fought back to post 54 points; with the pressure squarely on, Kirti opened with a shot initially marked as an 8 that was critically and correctly reviewed upward to a 9, a vital adjustment that brought India's total to 54, forced a deadlock in the set, and sealed the historic 5–3 match victory.
Meet the Golden Trio
Ankita Bhakat
Born in Kolkata, West Bengal, Ankita Bhakat began her stellar journey at the Calcutta Archery Club before joining the prestigious Tata Archery Academy in 2014. A seasoned campaigner who debuted internationally in 2016, she has represented India across multiple World Championships, World Cups, and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games—where she famously finished fourth in the mixed team event.
With an impressive cabinet of 23 international medals to her name, including multiple World Cup gold medals and an Asian Games bronze from Hangzhou 2023, Ankita's veteran leadership and immense international experience anchored the team through their toughest moments under pressure.
Kirti Sharma
Hailing from Haryana, Kirti Sharma’s archery journey began during her school years around 2019–2020, inspired by senior students practicing on the school grounds. Though her early progress faced hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic, she persevered and officially joined the Sports Authority of India (SAI) high-performance system in 2022.
Rising steadily through national selection trials and ranking tournaments, she earned her place in the senior national team and added to her international credentials with a bronze at the Asia Cup Thailand 2026. At Aichi-Nagoya, Kirti proved her mettle with fearless shooting, highlighted by a clutch, pressure-defying 9-point review in the dying moments of the gold medal match.
Kumkum Anil Mohod
Representing Maharashtra, young prodigy Kumkum Anil Mohod has rapidly ascended through the country’s competitive archery system to establish herself as one of India's brightest emerging recurve talents. After making her international debut in 2025, she quickly showcased her elite potential by capturing multiple gold medals on the Archery World Cup stage.
Known for her ironclad composure, Kumkum stepped up as the ultimate clutch shooter in Aichi-Nagoya—delivering a pressure-relieving 10 in the semifinal against China and maintaining steady nerves that kept India firmly in control throughout the tournament.
A New Dawn for Indian Archery
For years, India’s recurve women have chased the elusive summit of the Asian Games podium, often coming up short against the deep-rooted Korean dynasty. Previous campaigns had yielded bronze medals, but Aichi-Nagoya 2026 marks the turning of the tide.
By conquering the world champions on the grandest continental stage, Ankita, Kirti, and Kumkum have not only claimed gold—they have fundamentally altered the landscape of Indian archery, inspiring an entire generation of athletes to aim higher, shoot straighter, and dream bigger.