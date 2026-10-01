Asian Games 2026 Day 13 Wrap: Nitesh Siwach Wins Silver, India Book Cricket And Hockey Gold Medal Matches

The Indian men’s cricket team produced one of the most dominant performances of the day, defeating Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the semifinal to set up a gold-medal clash against Pakistan. Batting first, India posted 169/7, with Ishan Kishan leading the charge with an unbeaten 80 off 46 balls. Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also impressed on his Asian Games debut, scoring 38 from 21 deliveries.