India Vs China Asian Games Women's Hockey Final, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India meet defending champions China in Friday’s women’s hockey gold-medal match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026
The winner in Kakamigahara will also qualify for the LA 2028 Olympic Games
India are chasing their first Asian Games women’s hockey gold since 1982 after silver finishes in 1998 and 2018
India are one win away from ending a 44-year wait as they prepare to face defending champions China in Friday’s women’s hockey gold-medal match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. The final in Kakamigahara carries more than the continental title—the winner also seals qualification for the LA 2028 Olympic Games.
The chance has extra weight for India because their only women’s hockey gold at the Asian Games came in 1982. Since then, India have reached the final twice, in 1998 and 2018, but returned with silver after losses to South Korea and Japan. This time, another generation has the chance to put India back on top of the podium.
India go into the title clash on the back of a strong 2026 season. They won the FIH Nations Cup earlier this year and then finished fifth at the 2026 FIH World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands, their best finish at the tournament in 52 years. That campaign also offered a useful marker for Friday’s final, with India holding world No. 4 China to a 0-0 draw in Amsterdam.
All You Need To Know About India Vs China Asian Games Women's Hockey Final
When and Where Will the India Vs China ODI Take Place?
The Asian Games Women's Hockey Final match between India Vs China will be played in Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara on Friday, October 2nd.
What Time Will India Vs China Asian Games Women's Hockey Final Begin?
The Asian Games Women's Hockey Final between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India Vs China Asian Games Women's Hockey Final?
The Asian Games Women's Hockey Final between India Vs China will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India Vs China Asian Games Women's Hockey Final Online in India?
The Asian Games Women's Hockey Final between India Vs China will be streamed live in India on the Sonyliv app and website from 3:30 PM onwards.
India And China Squads
India: Ishika Chaudhary, Shilpi Dabas, Jyoti, and Sushila Pukhrambam Bichu Kharibam and Savita, Nikki Pradhan, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (C), Neha, and Sakshi Rana, Lalremsiami, Ishika, Navneet Kaur, Rutuja Pisal, Lalthantluangi, and Deepika.
China: Yang Liu, Zhang Ying, Chen Yi, Ma Ning, Zhong Jiaqi, Dan Wen, Li Hong, and Ou Zixia, alongside Zou Meirong, He Jiangxin, Fan Yunxia, Chen Yang, Liu Ping, Tan Jinzhuang, and Liu Chencheng, as well as Li Ting, Yu Anhui, and Luo Yaxi.