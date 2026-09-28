Asian Games 2026: Squash Could Bring More Medals As Glass Courts Continue To Be Fertile Ground for India

P PTI Published at: 28 September 2026 3:30 pm

Both the Indian men's and women's squash teams began their Asian Games campaigns with victories. While the men's team cruised past their Chinese opponents, the women's team had to dig deep and come from behind to secure a hard-fought win against the same opposition.

P PTI Published at: 28 September 2026 3:30 pm

Indian Squash Women's Team won the Bronze Medal in Asian Games. Photo: Screen grab