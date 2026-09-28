China’s Medal Machine Runs On Depth. India Is Still Searching For Scale

China’s medal dominance is driven by depth, specialised training and decades of sporting-system development
India has talent but is still building a broader grassroots-to-elite pipeline through Khelo India and high-performance programmes
The biggest gap lies not just in spending, but in infrastructure, talent identification, coaching and long-term athlete development
Every time the medal table appears at a major Asian sporting event, a similar pattern is difficult to miss. China sits near the top, often with a commanding collection of gold medals, while India celebrates another record haul but remains behind by a long distance. Population, money and the presence of a few exceptional athletes are often cited as explanations. But those factors only tell part of the story.
The more revealing question is not why China has more champions, but why it seems capable of producing champions repeatedly, across completely different sports.
At the Asian Games, the historical gap is enormous. China has won 3,570 medals, including 1,674 golds, across 14 editions, while India has collected 778 medals, including 183 golds, across 19 editions. Those numbers are the result of sporting systems that have evolved over decades. And that is where the real India-China sporting story begins.
China Isn't Just Producing Champions. It Is Producing Depth
Consider two countries entering 10 events. One has a superstar capable of winning a gold medal, but little depth behind that athlete. The other has five or six participants in the same discipline who have been training at an elite level for years.
The second country has one of the biggest advantages in a multi-sport event: depth.
China has built that depth in several discipline and for years. Table tennis, diving, gymnastics, weightlifting and other Olympic sports have developed extensive talent pools in which athletes compete against each other long before reaching the biggest international stage.
That internal competition matters. A Chinese athlete does not necessarily have to beat an international rival to earn recognition. In many disciplines, they first have to survive an intensely competitive domestic system.
Research examining China's athlete-development structure describes a three-level pyramid involving elite sports schools, provincial and municipal teams, and national teams. Sport-friendly schools can also contribute to the pathway by developing athletes who eventually enter professional and national programmes.
This has resulted into an unstoppable conveyor belt of talent. When one champion retires, another athlete may already be coming through the system. That is the difference between having a champion and having a championship system.
The Numbers Behind China's Sporting Machine Are Massive
Infrastructure alone does not win medals. But without infrastructure, finding and developing large numbers of potential athletes becomes considerably harder.
China's official statistics show the scale of its sporting ecosystem. By the end of 2025, the country had 5.004 million sports venues covering 4.37 billion square metres, with 3.1 square metres of sports venue area per person. Chinese athletes also won 146 world championships across 31 sports in 2025.
Those numbers do not mean every facility produces elite athletes. They illustrate the physical foundation available for participation, training and talent development.
India is moving in the same direction, but it is building that ecosystem from a different starting point. Sporting infrastructure is not simply a stadium or training ground. It is the beginning of a longer chain involving coaches, competitions, medical support, sports science, nutrition and high-performance training.
India Has Talent. The Hard Part Is Finding Enough of It
One of the easiest explanations for India's medal gap is also one of the weakest: that India simply does not have enough sporting talent.
Recent performances suggest otherwise. India won 107 medals at the 2022 Asian Games, crossing the 100-medal mark for the first time. The country has also developed world-class athletes in shooting, wrestling, badminton, boxing, athletics and weightlifting.
The challenge is converting that talent into a much larger and deeper pool of international-level athletes.
A talented child in India can still face a complicated journey. They may need access to a good coach, suitable equipment, a nearby facility, financial support, regular competitions and eventually a pathway into an elite programme. If one link breaks, the athlete can disappear from the system.
India is increasingly trying to address those gaps.
Khelo India Is Trying to Build the Missing Bridge
This is where India's sporting story has changed significantly.
The Khelo India programme is attempting to connect grassroots participation with intermediate training and elite performance. Its ecosystem includes Khelo India Centres, feeder schools, accredited academies, National Centres of Excellence and other high-performance structures. It also envisages technology-assisted talent identification and longitudinal tracking of athletes.
India's infrastructure push is becoming more targeted as well. Khelo India's sports-infrastructure programme says Rs 3,057 crore has been sanctioned since 2016-17 for 332 infrastructure projects, with further investment planned for facilities, athlete accommodation, strength and conditioning and sports-science centres.
That matters because an athlete's development does not end when they enter a stadium.
Modern elite sport is increasingly about what happens around the athlete. A sprinter needs biomechanics. A weightlifter needs strength and conditioning. A shooter needs sports psychology and precision training. A wrestler needs recovery, nutrition and injury management.
The difference between winning and finishing fourth can sometimes be measured in details that have little to do with raw talent.
China's Advantage Was Built Before the Medal Ceremony
This is perhaps the biggest misconception about China's sporting success. The medal table makes it look as though dominance happens during the competition. In reality, the competition is where years of preparation become visible.
By the time two athletes walk onto the field, many of the decisive differences may already have been created.
Who identified them? Who coached them? How often did they train? What facilities did they have? How many competitions did they play? Who monitored their recovery? Could they access medical treatment and sports-science support? Could they train full-time?
These questions are more revealing than simply asking which country spent more money. China's sporting advantage is therefore not just financial. It is institutional.
It Is Also About Specialisation
The country has become particularly formidable in sports where technical repetition, specialised coaching and long-term development can produce significant returns. Table tennis provides an obvious example. Diving, Gymnastics and weightlifting demonstrate the same principle.
Once a country develops a strong ecosystem around a sport, success can become self-reinforcing. Successful athletes inspire participation. More participation creates a larger talent pool. A larger talent pool creates stronger domestic competition. Stronger competition improves the best athletes. International success then brings more attention and resources back into the sport.
India has experienced versions of this cycle in sports such as badminton and shooting. The challenge is to reproduce it across many more disciplines.
Population Is Not the Answer
Both India and China have enormous populations, so population size alone cannot explain the difference. India's huge population should theoretically provide an enormous pool from which to identify athletes.
But population is only the starting point.
What matters is how efficiently a sporting system can move a talented child through the stages from participation to identification, identification to training, training to competition and competition to elite performance.
A billion people do not automatically create Olympic champions. A system capable of finding the right few from that billion can.
That is why talent identification has become such an important part of India's sporting reforms.
India Is Building Depth, Not Just Chasing Medals
The encouraging part of the Indian story is that the focus is gradually moving beyond individual stars.
The revamped Khelo India scheme approved for 2026-27 to 2030-31 has a combined outlay of Rs 36,441 crore for Khelo India and assistance to national sports federations. It proposes a more integrated pathway involving grassroots centres, feeder schools, academies, high-performance centres and talent-identification mechanisms.
The stated objective is to make the pathway from school and grassroots sport to elite competition more continuous.
That is significant because India's long-term problem cannot be solved simply by funding the athletes who are already winning medals.
If the country wants to build greater depth, it needs to continually produce the next generation, and then the generation after that.
But Copying China Isn't Necessarily the Goal
India also does not necessarily need to reproduce China's sporting model exactly. China's system has developed within a particular political, educational and sporting environment. India has its own realities, including a large private academy sector, professional leagues, different education structures and a sporting culture where cricket occupies an enormous share of public attention.
The goal, therefore, need not be to emulate another country's system. It is to understand what makes an elite sporting ecosystem work: early identification, quality coaching, competition, infrastructure, sports science, financial support and long-term continuity.
India can build those components in its own way.
So, Why Does China Keep Winning?
The answer is not that Chinese athletes are inherently more talented. It is not simply that China spends more. And it is not that India lacks athletes capable of standing on the top step of the podium.
The deeper difference is that China has spent decades building a system capable of turning a huge population into a deep, specialised and continuously replenished pool of elite athletes. India is now building many of those same layers.
Its 107 medals at the 2022 Asian Games showed that the country's medal base is expanding. Its growing network of Khelo India centres, academies and high-performance facilities suggests that the focus is increasingly shifting from finding one champion to developing a pipeline of them.
But China's advantage was not created overnight, and India's transformation will not happen overnight either.
Perhaps that is the biggest lesson from the medal table. China's dominance is not really a story about the athletes standing on the podium. It is a story about everything that happened before they got there.
And if India wants to close the gap, the most important race may not be the one happening inside the stadium. It may be the race to build everything around the athlete.