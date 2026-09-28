Asian Games 2026 Day 10 (September 28) Preview: India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat lead India’s women’s 25m pistol challenge in shooting
Avinash Mukund Sable, Murali Sreeshankar, Parul Chaudhary and Vithya Ramraj feature in a heavy athletics finals slate
India’s men’s cricket team face Afghanistan in the quarter-finals, while the men’s hockey side meet Bangladesh
India head into one of their busiest medal days yet at the 2026 Asian Games on September 28. Shooting and athletics drive a packed Day 10 schedule
The action begins before sunrise with surfing and archery, then Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat take centre stage in the women’s 25m pistol.
The biggest concentration of medal events comes in athletics. Avinash Mukund Sable, Murali Sreeshankar, Parul Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj, Gulveer Singh, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh are among the Indians scheduled for finals during a packed evening session.
Asian Games 2026 Day 10: India’s Full Schedule and Timings
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule can be subject to changes by the organisers.
|Time (IST)
|Event & Stage
|Athlete / Team Name
|3:58 AM
|Surfing: Men’s Shortboard (Round 3, Heat 2)
|Sivaraj Babu
|4:45 AM
|Archery: Compound Men’s Individual (1/16 Elimination)
|Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam
|5:25 AM
|Archery: Compound Men’s Individual (1/8 Elimination)
|Subject to qualification
|6:10 AM
|Shooting: Women’s 25m Pistol (Rapid Qualification)
|Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat
|6:10 AM
|Shooting: Women’s 25m Pistol Team (Final)
|India
|6:30 AM
|Shooting: Men’s Trap (Qualification, Day 2)
|Kynan Chenai, Athar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj
|6:30 AM
|Shooting: Men’s Trap Team (Qualification, Day 2)
|India
|6:30 AM
|Shooting: Women’s Trap (Qualification, Day 2)
|Neeru, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
|6:30 AM
|Shooting: Women’s Trap Team (Qualification, Day 2)
|India
|6:30 AM
|Sepaktakraw: Women’s Doubles (Preliminary Group B)
|India vs Japan
|6:30 AM
|Tennis: Men’s Singles (Second Round)
|Sumit Nagal vs Seongchan Hong
|6:30 AM
|Tennis: Men’s Singles (Second Round)
|Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismantara
|6:30 AM
|Volleyball: Men’s Team (Preliminary Pool C)
|India vs Hong Kong
|6:30 AM
|Squash: Women’s Team (Pool C)
|India vs China
|6:46 AM
|Surfing: Men’s Shortboard (Round 3, Heat 8)
|Kishore Kumar
|7:30 AM
|Tennis: Women’s Doubles (First Round)
|Ankita Raina / Rutuja Bhosale vs Yulia Putintseva / Anna Danilina
|7:30 AM
|Sailing: Men’s Skiff/49er (Opening Series)
|Prince Noble, Manu Francis
|7:30 AM
|Sailing: Men’s Dinghy/ILCA 7 (Qualification Series)
|Vishnu Saravanan
|7:30 AM
|Sailing: Women’s Skiff/49er FX (Qualification Series)
|Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
|7:30 AM
|Sailing: Women’s Dinghy/ILCA 6 (Qualification Series)
|Nethra Kumanan
|8:00 AM
|Kurash: Women’s -78kg (Second Round)
|Pincky Balhara
|8:30 AM
|Squash: Men’s Team (Pool A)
|India vs China
|8:30 AM
|Sailing: Mixed Dinghy/470 (Opening Series)
|Shraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar
|9:00 AM
|Tennis: Men’s Doubles (Second Round)
|Yuki Bhambri / Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Beibit Zhukayev / Denis Yevseyev
|9:00 AM
|Tennis: Men’s Doubles (Second Round)
|Anirudh Chandrasekar / N Sriram Balaji vs Pradip Khadka / Abhishek Bastola
|9:00 AM
|Tennis: Mixed Doubles (First Round)
|N Sriram Balaji / Ankita Raina vs Kiran Thompson / Eudice Chong
|9:26 AM
|Surfing: Men’s Shortboard (Quarter-finals)
|Kishore Kumar, Sivaraj Babu (Subject to qualification)
|9:45 AM
|Archery: Compound Women’s Individual (1/16 Elimination)
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Tanishakti Chikitha
|10:00 AM
|Cricket: Men’s Team (Quarter-final 2)
|India vs Afghanistan
|10:00 AM
|Boxing: Women’s 75kg (Round of 16)
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Seong Suyeon
|10:25 AM
|Archery: Compound Women’s Individual (1/8 Elimination)
|Subject to qualification
|10:30 AM
|Sepaktakraw: Women’s Doubles (Semi-finals)
|Subject to qualification
|10:40 AM
|Kurash: Women’s -78kg (Semi-finals)
|Pincky Balhara (Subject to qualification)
|10:40 AM
|Sailing: Women’s Skiff/49er FX (Races 6, 7, 8)
|Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
|10:40 AM
|Sailing: Girls’ Dinghy/ILCA 4 (Opening Series)
|Mahi Verma
|10:45 AM
|Shooting: Women’s 25m Pistol (Final)
|Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat (Subject to qualification)
|11:30 AM
|Kurash: Women’s -78kg (Final)
|Pincky Balhara (Subject to qualification)
|12:00 PM
|Squash: Women’s Team (Pool C)
|India vs Japan
|2:00 PM
|Squash: Men’s Team (Pool C)
|India vs South Korea
|2:15 PM
|Boxing: Women’s 60kg (Quarter-final)
|Priya vs Mijgona Samadova
|2:35 PM
|Athletics: Women’s Discus Throw (Final)
|Seema, Sanya Yadav
|3:09 PM
|Athletics: Mixed 4x100m Relay (Round 1, Heat 2)
|India
|3:30 PM
|Hockey: Men’s Pool A
|India vs Bangladesh
|3:45 PM
|Boxing: Men’s 90kg (Quarter-final)
|Kapil Pokhariya vs Kim Gichae
|3:53 PM
|Athletics: Women’s 400m Hurdles (Final)
|Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan
|4:03 PM
|Athletics: Men’s 400m Hurdles (Final)
|Santosh Kumar, Tamilarasan
|4:17 PM
|Athletics: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase (Final)
|Avinash Mukund Sable
|4:30 PM
|Athletics: Men’s Long Jump (Final)
|Murali Sreeshankar, David Solomon Patturaj
|4:38 PM
|Athletics: Men’s 1500m (Final)
|Yoonus Shah, Gulveer Singh
|4:45 PM
|Athletics: Men’s Javelin Throw (Final)
|Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh
|4:50 PM
|Athletics: Women’s 800m (Round 1, Heat 1)
|Gowthami Jayaraman
|5:00 PM
|Athletics: Women’s 800m (Round 1, Heat 2)
|Pooja
|5:13 PM
|Athletics: Women’s 5000m (Final)
|Parul Chaudhary, Seema
|6:01 PM
|Athletics: Men’s 4x400m Relay (Round 1, Heat 2)
|India
|6:34 PM
|Athletics: Women’s 4x100m Relay (Final)
|India
Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 10
Shooting And Archery
Shooting opens the medal push with Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, and Rahi Sarnobat competing in the women’s 25m pistol rapid qualification and team final, with the individual final set for later if they qualify. Shotgun events feature Kynan Chenai, Athar Rizvi, and Shapath Bharadwaj in men’s trap qualification Day 2, alongside Neeru, Manisha Keer, and Aashima Ahlawat in women’s trap qualification Day 2 and both trap team qualification events. Archery action begins with Sahil Rajesh Jadhav and Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam in the compound men’s individual 1/16 and 1/8 elimination rounds, while Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Tanishakti Chikitha contest the compound women’s individual 1/16 and 1/8 elimination rounds subject to qualification.
Athletics Medal Rush
Athletics carries the biggest medal load, opening with Seema and Sanya Yadav in the women’s discus throw final. Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan compete in the women’s 400m hurdles final, followed by Santosh Kumar and Tamilarasan in the men’s 400m hurdles final, and Avinash Mukund Sable in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final.
Field events feature Murali Sreeshankar and David Solomon Patturaj in the men’s long jump final, alongside Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh in the men’s javelin throw final. Middle-distance finals include Yoonus Shah and Gulveer Singh in the men’s 1500m final and Parul Chaudhary alongside Seema in the women’s 5000m final, following round 1 heats for Gowthami Jayaraman and Pooja in the women’s 800m. The track schedule rounds out with India competing in the mixed 4x100m relay round 1 heat 2, the men’s 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2, and the women’s 4x100m relay final.
Team Events And Knockouts
Team contests feature Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh in the men’s singles second round, alongside Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale in women’s doubles. Men’s doubles ties feature Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh as well as Anirudh Chandrasekar and N Sriram Balaji, while N Sriram Balaji and Ankita Raina pair up for mixed doubles. Across team sports, India face Hong Kong in men’s volleyball Pool C, meet China and Japan in women’s team Pool C, and take on China and South Korea in men’s team Pool A and Pool C, alongside a preliminary match against Japan in women’s sepaktakraw doubles Group B.
Combat action includes boxing bouts for Lovlina Borgohain, Priya, and Kapil Pokhariya, alongside Pincky Balhara competing in kurash. The schedule also features the men’s cricket team playing Afghanistan in quarter-final 2 and the men’s hockey side facing Bangladesh in Pool A, supported by surfing with Sivaraj Babu and Kishore Kumar and extensive sailing events across multiple classes featuring Prince Noble, Manu Francis, Vishnu Saravanan, Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma, Nethra Kumanan, Shraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar, and Mahi Verma.
Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 in India?
The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming is available through SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network holds the Indian broadcast rights for the Games, with coverage available across its sports channels.
With Cricket, Hockey, Athletics, Shooting and several team sports offering important opportunities, Day 10 promises another busy day for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.