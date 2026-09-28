Asian Games 2026 Day 10 (September 28) Preview: India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Team contests feature Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh in the men’s singles second round, alongside Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale in women’s doubles. Men’s doubles ties feature Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh as well as Anirudh Chandrasekar and N Sriram Balaji, while N Sriram Balaji and Ankita Raina pair up for mixed doubles. Across team sports, India face Hong Kong in men’s volleyball Pool C, meet China and Japan in women’s team Pool C, and take on China and South Korea in men’s team Pool A and Pool C, alongside a preliminary match against Japan in women’s sepaktakraw doubles Group B.