Spain Stun England 3-2 At Wembley In UEFA Nations League After Late Oyarzabal Winner And Kane Penalty Miss

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 27 September 2026 5:18 pm

An electrifying clash at Wembley Stadium saw Spain edge England 3-2 in a pulsating UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Group A3 opener. Spain struck first when teenage sensation Lamine Yamal curled home a brilliant opener in the 14th minute. However, England showed immense grit to turn the tide before halftime. Anthony Gordon ignited the comeback with a sharp, low finish in the 32nd minute before captain Harry Kane clinically headed home a Bukayo Saka cross just before the break to give the Three Lions a 2-1 lead. The second half delivered even more high-stakes drama. England squandered a golden chance to extend their advantage when Kane missed a crucial penalty early in the restart. That missed opportunity proved costly as the reigning European champions seized the momentum. Álex Baena equalized with a deflected effort in the 68th minute, and substitute Mikel Oyarzabal completed the stunning turnaround with a composed finish late in the match, sealing all three points for La Roja.