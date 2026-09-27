Spain Stun England 3-2 At Wembley In UEFA Nations League After Late Oyarzabal Winner And Kane Penalty Miss

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An electrifying clash at Wembley Stadium saw Spain edge England 3-2 in a pulsating UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Group A3 opener. Spain struck first when teenage sensation Lamine Yamal curled home a brilliant opener in the 14th minute. However, England showed immense grit to turn the tide before halftime. Anthony Gordon ignited the comeback with a sharp, low finish in the 32nd minute before captain Harry Kane clinically headed home a Bukayo Saka cross just before the break to give the Three Lions a 2-1 lead. The second half delivered even more high-stakes drama. England squandered a golden chance to extend their advantage when Kane missed a crucial penalty early in the restart. That missed opportunity proved costly as the reigning European champions seized the momentum. Álex Baena equalized with a deflected effort in the 68th minute, and substitute Mikel Oyarzabal completed the stunning turnaround with a composed finish late in the match, sealing all three points for La Roja.

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Spain Stun England 3-2
Spain's Rodri applauds his teams fans after the end of the during the Nations League Soccer match between England and Spain in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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UEFA Nations League: England vs Spain Lamine Yamal
Spain's Lamine Yamal takes a shot at goal during the Nations League Soccer match between England and Spain in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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UEFA Nations League: England vs Spain
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, soccer his sides third goal past England's goalkeeper James Trafford during the Nations League Soccer match between England and Spain in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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UEFA Nations League: Spain vs England
England's Harry Kane, left, takes a penalty kick but fails to score during the Nations League Soccer match between England and Spain in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: England vs Spain
Spain's Alex Baena celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Nations League Soccer match between England and Spain in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Spain vs England
England's Harry Kane, right holds off Spain's Fermin Lopez during the Nations League Soccer match between England and Spain in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: England vs Spain
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Nations League Soccer match between England and Spain in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: Spain vs England
England's Harry Kane, leaps to head the ball under pressure from Spain's Paul Cubarsi during the Nations League Soccer match between England and Spain in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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UEFA Nations League soccer: England vs Spain
England's Anthony Gordon celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Nations League Soccer match between England and Spain in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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UEFA Nations League soccer: Spain vs England
Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Nations League Soccer match between England and Spain in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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England Spain Nations League Soccer
Spanish fans cheer on their team from the stands ahead of theNations League Soccer match between England and Spain in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

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