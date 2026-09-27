Virat Kohli Eyes 15,000 ODI Runs As India Face West Indies in First ODI

Virat Kohli returns for India in the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday, September 27
He needs 59 runs to become only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 men’s ODI runs
Kohli has 2,261 runs in 43 ODIs against West Indies, the most by any batter against them
He can move past Sachin Tendulkar’s home ODI runs record of 6,976 and also become the first to reach 7,000 home ODI runs
Virat Kohli is set to play for India on Sunday, September 27, when the three-match ODI series against West Indies begins. He is already the No. 2 run-scorer in men’s ODIs and needs 59 runs in the opener to join Sachin Tendulkar as only the second batter to reach 15,000 runs in the format.
The match also gives Kohli a chance to move towards other milestones against a side he has dominated for years. He can close in on records in home ODIs and against West Indies across formats.
Most Runs In ODI
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|TIME SPAN
|MATCHES
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|100
|50
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|1989-2012
|463
|18426
|44.83
|86.23
|49
|96
|Virat Kohli
|India
|2008-2026
|314
|14941
|58.59
|93.95
|54
|79
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|2000-2015
|404
|14234
|41.98
|78.86
|25
|93
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|1995-2012
|375
|13704
|42.03
|80.39
|30
|82
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|1989-2011
|445
|13430
|32.36
|91.2
|28
|68
ODI Run Milestones
Kohli goes into the first ODI with 14,941 runs in 302 innings of 314 ODIs. A score of 59 will take him to 15,000 ODI runs.
Only Tendulkar has crossed that mark so far in men’s ODIs. He ended his international career with 18,426 runs in 463 matches for India from 1989 to 2012.
That puts Kohli within touching distance of another elite ODI club. Sunday gives him the chance to get there in the series opener itself.
Against West Indies
Kohli has feasted on West Indies. He has scored 2,261 runs in 43 ODIs against the Men in Maroon, the most by any batter against them.
He is also nearing another landmark across formats against the Caribbean side. Kohli has 3,850 runs in 75 innings across 73 international matches against West Indies.
If he scores 150 runs in the first ODI, he will complete 4,000 international runs against them. Only Jacques Kallis has scored more than 4,000 runs against West Indies.
Most Runs Against West Indies Across All Formats
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|TIME SPAN
|MATCHES
|RUNS
|BEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|100
|50
|Jacques Kallis
|South Africa
|1998-2011
|66
|4120
|177
|61.49
|12
|25
|Virat Kohli
|India
|2009-2023
|73
|3850
|200
|59.23
|12
|23
|Allan Border
|Australia
|1979-1993
|92
|3598
|127*
|33.94
|4
|23
|Mark Waugh
|Australia
|1988-2001
|75
|3566
|173
|40.52
|7
|24
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|1995-2012
|71
|3452
|206
|43.69
|9
Home ODI Record
Another record is in sight at home. Kohli has scored 6,867 runs in 130 ODIs played in India.
The world record for most runs in home ODIs belongs to Tendulkar, who made 6,976 runs in 164 home matches during his ODI career. Kohli needs 110 runs to move past that tally.
A bigger mark also looms. If Kohli scores 133 runs, he will become the first player to reach 7,000 ODI runs in home matches.
Most ODI Runs At Home
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|TIME SPAN
|MATCHES
|RUNS
|BEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|100
|50
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|1990-2011
|164
|6976
|200*
|48.11
|88.39
|20
|38
|Virat Kohli
|India
|2009-2026
|130
|6867
|166*
|62.42
|97.66
|27
|36
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|1995-2012
|153
|5406
|134*
|39.17
|79.35
|13
|32
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|2007-2026
|103
|5217
|264
|55.5
|103.73
|14
|25
|Jacques Kallis
|South Africa
|1996-2013
|142
|5178
|139
|46.64
|75
|6
|40
Most-Capped Against West Indies
Kohli can also top India’s appearance list against West Indies. If he is named in the playing XI on Sunday, he will become India’s most-capped player in ODIs against them.
He is currently tied with Mohammad Azharuddin. Azharuddin also played 43 one-day matches against the two-time World Cup winners.