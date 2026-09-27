Virat Kohli Eyes 15,000 ODI Runs As India Face West Indies in First ODI

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Virat Kohli returns for India on Sunday, September 27, in the first ODI against West Indies in the three-match series, with a chance to enter the record books. The batter needs 59 runs to become only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 men’s ODI runs and can also close in on several other milestones.

image Prefer on Google
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match-Training Virat Kohli
India’s Virat Kohli will be in action against West Indies in the first ODI Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli returns for India in the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday, September 27

  • He needs 59 runs to become only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 men’s ODI runs

  • Kohli has 2,261 runs in 43 ODIs against West Indies, the most by any batter against them

  • He can move past Sachin Tendulkar’s home ODI runs record of 6,976 and also become the first to reach 7,000 home ODI runs

Virat Kohli is set to play for India on Sunday, September 27, when the three-match ODI series against West Indies begins. He is already the No. 2 run-scorer in men’s ODIs and needs 59 runs in the opener to join Sachin Tendulkar as only the second batter to reach 15,000 runs in the format.

The match also gives Kohli a chance to move towards other milestones against a side he has dominated for years. He can close in on records in home ODIs and against West Indies across formats.

Most Runs In ODI

PLAYERCOUNTRYTIME SPANMATCHESRUNSAVERAGESTRIKE RATE10050
Sachin TendulkarIndia1989-20124631842644.8386.234996
Virat KohliIndia2008-20263141494158.5993.955479
Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka2000-20154041423441.9878.862593
Ricky PontingAustralia1995-20123751370442.0380.393082
Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka1989-20114451343032.3691.22868

ODI Run Milestones

Kohli goes into the first ODI with 14,941 runs in 302 innings of 314 ODIs. A score of 59 will take him to 15,000 ODI runs.

Only Tendulkar has crossed that mark so far in men’s ODIs. He ended his international career with 18,426 runs in 463 matches for India from 1989 to 2012.

That puts Kohli within touching distance of another elite ODI club. Sunday gives him the chance to get there in the series opener itself.

Related Content
Fresh from a break, Virat Kohli steps out to practice ahead of the three-match ODI series. - | Photo: X/@BCCI
Shubman Gill backed Virat Kohli - | Photo: FILE
India vs West Indies 1st ODI live streaming: Check match date, start time, streaming details and where to watch the series opener between India and West Indies in India - | Photo: FILE
England batter Joe Root during the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI in Chester-le-Street - ECB
Fresh from a break, Virat Kohli steps out to practice ahead of the three-match ODI series. - | Photo: X/@BCCI
'It's The Last World Cup I Am Going To Play': Virat Kohli Drops Massive Hint On International Retirement

By Outlook Sports Desk

Against West Indies

Kohli has feasted on West Indies. He has scored 2,261 runs in 43 ODIs against the Men in Maroon, the most by any batter against them.

He is also nearing another landmark across formats against the Caribbean side. Kohli has 3,850 runs in 75 innings across 73 international matches against West Indies.

If he scores 150 runs in the first ODI, he will complete 4,000 international runs against them. Only Jacques Kallis has scored more than 4,000 runs against West Indies.

Most Runs Against West Indies Across All Formats

PLAYERCOUNTRYTIME SPANMATCHESRUNSBEST SCOREAVERAGE10050
Jacques KallisSouth Africa1998-201166412017761.491225
Virat KohliIndia2009-202373385020059.231223
Allan BorderAustralia1979-1993923598127*33.94423
Mark WaughAustralia1988-200175356617340.52724
Ricky PontingAustralia1995-201271345220643.699

Home ODI Record

Another record is in sight at home. Kohli has scored 6,867 runs in 130 ODIs played in India.

The world record for most runs in home ODIs belongs to Tendulkar, who made 6,976 runs in 164 home matches during his ODI career. Kohli needs 110 runs to move past that tally.

A bigger mark also looms. If Kohli scores 133 runs, he will become the first player to reach 7,000 ODI runs in home matches.

Most ODI Runs At Home

PLAYERCOUNTRYTIME SPANMATCHESRUNSBEST SCOREAVERAGESTRIKE RATE10050
Sachin TendulkarIndia1990-20111646976200*48.1188.392038
Virat KohliIndia2009-20261306867166*62.4297.662736
Ricky PontingAustralia1995-20121535406134*39.1779.351332
Rohit SharmaIndia2007-2026103521726455.5103.731425
Jacques KallisSouth Africa1996-2013142517813946.6475640

Most-Capped Against West Indies

Kohli can also top India’s appearance list against West Indies. If he is named in the playing XI on Sunday, he will become India’s most-capped player in ODIs against them.

He is currently tied with Mohammad Azharuddin. Azharuddin also played 43 one-day matches against the two-time World Cup winners.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories