Virat Kohli Eyes 15,000 ODI Runs As India Face West Indies in First ODI

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 27 September 2026 9:34 am

Virat Kohli returns for India on Sunday, September 27, in the first ODI against West Indies in the three-match series, with a chance to enter the record books. The batter needs 59 runs to become only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 men’s ODI runs and can also close in on several other milestones.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 27 September 2026 9:34 am

India’s Virat Kohli will be in action against West Indies in the first ODI Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary