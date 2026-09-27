Why Did Jyothi Yarraji And Praveen Chithravel Withdraw From Their Asian Games 2026 Events?

Jyothi Yarraji pulled out of the Asian Games 2026 100m hurdles after feeling discomfort during warm-up
Praveen Chithravel withdrew after his first triple jump attempt
AFI will investigate both withdrawals and their fitness clearances
India suffered two unexpected setbacks in athletics at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, with Jyothi Yarraji and Praveen Chithravel both pulling out of their respective events.
Yarraji, the silver medallist from the previous Asian Games in the women's 100m hurdles, did not start her heat at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium. The official Games website listed her as "DNS" - Did Not Start.
Chithravel, meanwhile, entered the men's triple jump competition and completed his first attempt before withdrawing. His result was subsequently recorded as "NM" - No Mark.
The circumstances surrounding the two withdrawals were different, although both athletes had reportedly been carrying fitness concerns before the Games.
What happened to Jyothi Yarraji?
Yarraji was scheduled to compete in the opening round of the women's 100m hurdles on Saturday. However, she pulled out shortly before the race after experiencing discomfort during her warm-up.
An Athletics Federation of India official told PTI that Yarraji felt pain after completing her full warm-up. The federation later said the decision to withdraw her was taken by the coaching team as a precaution.
"Jyothi was fit and trained fully throughout the preparatory camp," the AFI said in a statement. According to the federation, she experienced discomfort while warming up and the coaching staff decided that protecting her long-term fitness was the priority.
Yarraji had only recently returned to competition after being sidelined by a knee injury. She underwent surgery in July 2025 to repair an anterior cruciate ligament tear in her right knee and began her 2026 season in June.
The 27-year-old subsequently missed several competitions and did not finish the 100m hurdles final at the World Athletics Silver Level Continental Tour event in Bhubaneswar in late August. She also skipped the Indian Athletics Final Series in New Delhi earlier this month.
Yarraji is India's national record holder in the women's 100m hurdles, with a personal best of 12.78 seconds.
Was Yarraji carrying an injury before the Asian Games?
Fitness concerns surrounding Yarraji had emerged before the Games. She was reportedly carrying a minor knee stress but was ultimately included in India's 75-member athletics squad after receiving fitness clearance.
The AFI selection committee, headed by former federation president Adille Sumariwalla, cleared Yarraji and other athletes after consultations with doctors.
Reports had also suggested that Yarraji, Chithravel and high jumper Sarvesh Kushare were dealing with different physical issues before travelling to Japan.
Yarraji's withdrawal, however, was not officially attributed to her earlier knee problem. The AFI said she felt discomfort during the warm-up and was withdrawn to avoid aggravating the issue.
She later provided an update on social media, saying that she had suffered a hamstring injury.
"I prepared for this moment with everything I had, but unfortunately my hamstring got injured," Yarraji wrote, adding that she and her team had done everything possible but that sport can sometimes produce outcomes beyond an athlete's control.
What happened to Praveen Chithravel?
Chithravel's withdrawal unfolded differently.
The national record holder in the men's triple jump did enter the competition and took his first attempt. He then decided not to continue, leaving him with an "NM" or No Mark on the results sheet.
Chithravel had won bronze in the men's triple jump at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, making his withdrawal another setback for India's athletics campaign.
The AFI said that Chithravel had completed his training programme with the team and had not reported any injury or medical concern to either the team management or doctors before or during the competition.
Unlike Yarraji's case, the federation stated that the decision to withdraw was taken by Chithravel himself.
"The decision to withdraw was taken by the athlete himself," the AFI said.
Reports before the Games had indicated that Chithravel was dealing with a calf injury.
Why are the two withdrawals being questioned?
The withdrawals have raised questions because fitness concerns involving some athletes were already known before the Games.
According to a report in The Tribune, Yarraji and Kushare were carrying niggles, while Chithravel had a calf injury. At the same time, long jumper Shahnavaz Khan and men's 110m hurdler Tejas Shirse were left out of the Asian Games squad because of fitness concerns.
The cases have also drawn attention because the athletes with reported fitness issues were cleared for the Games following medical consultations.
Sports Authority of India had issued a pre-tournament medical directive warning athletes against concealing injuries or travelling while only partially fit. The directive stated that attempts to hide an injury could invite action.
There was also a separate controversy in Indian athletics and sport after wushu athlete Divyanshi Choudhary was removed from the contingent at the last minute after an injury came to light. Her replacement, Roshibina Devi, subsequently won silver in the women's 60kg sanda event in Aichi-Nagoya.
What has the AFI said about Yarraji and Chithravel?
The federation has drawn a distinction between the two cases.
For Yarraji, the AFI said the coaching team made the decision to withdraw her after she experienced discomfort during her warm-up.
For Chithravel, the federation said the athlete chose to withdraw after taking his first attempt and had not reported an injury or medical concern to the team.
The AFI has nevertheless said that both cases will be examined.
Sumariwalla, who also serves as an AFI spokesperson, said there would be an enquiry into what happened.
"Someone has to be answerable and there will be an enquiry into what exactly went wrong," he said, according to Sportstar, adding that the situation was unacceptable.