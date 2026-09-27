Jyothi Yarraji And Praveen Chithravel In Trouble? AFI To Seek Answers After Asian Games 2026 Withdrawals

Jyothi Yarraji pulled out of the 100m hurdles after feeling pain during warm-up
Praveen Chithravel withdrew from the triple jump after his first attempt
AFI will seek explanations over their injuries and fitness clearances
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is set to examine the circumstances surrounding the withdrawals of Jyothi Yarraji and Praveen Chithravel from their events at the Asian Games 2026 after both athletes entered the Games with recent injury concerns.
The federation will approach the private organisations and coaches responsible for the training of the two national record holders to seek clarity on their fitness, according to a PTI report.
Yarraji and Chithravel had both missed the Indian Athletics Series Final in New Delhi on September 10, with the former dealing with knee stress and the latter recovering from a calf muscle injury.
"The AFI will of course ask for answers from the private entities they are currently training and from their coaches regarding the injury issues," an official source told PTI.
Despite those concerns, both athletes were included in India's 75-member athletics squad after receiving fitness clearance ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya Games.
That decision has come under renewed scrutiny after neither athlete was able to complete their Asian Games campaign.
Yarraji unable to start 100m hurdles
Yarraji's Asian Games outing ended before she could even enter the starting blocks.
The women's 100m hurdles silver medallist from the previous edition was due to compete in the opening-round heats on Saturday. However, she experienced pain while warming up at the rain-affected Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium and was subsequently withdrawn.
"She felt pain after full warm-up," an official said.
The setback comes after Yarraji's return to competition following a serious knee injury. She underwent surgery in July 2025 to repair an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her right knee and only returned to action this year.
Her withdrawal means she will not get the opportunity to follow up on the silver medal she won at the previous Asian Games in China.
Chithravel's competition ends after one attempt
Chithravel at least made it onto the triple jump runway, but his competition lasted only one attempt.
The national record holder took his opening jump before stopping, with the athlete seen holding his calf as he left the competition area. He was later taken away from the venue in a wheelchair.
"He is injured, that is why he left the competition," an Indian team coach said.
Chithravel had already missed the New Delhi event earlier this month because of a calf muscle pull. His withdrawal in Aichi-Nagoya also brings an early end to his bid for another Asian Games medal after he claimed bronze in the event at the previous edition.
Why the withdrawals have raised questions
The timing of the two exits has placed greater focus on the athletes' fitness status before the Games.
Both Yarraji and Chithravel had missed a competition less than three weeks before their scheduled Asian Games appearances because of injuries. They were nevertheless cleared and selected for India's contingent.
The AFI will now seek information from their private training setups and coaches as it looks into how the injury situations were assessed before the athletes travelled for the Games.
For Yarraji, the immediate concern is the pain that forced her out during the warm-up. Chithravel, meanwhile, was unable to continue after his opening triple jump attempt because of his calf problem.
Both athletes had been among India's medal hopes in athletics, having secured podium finishes at the previous Asian Games.