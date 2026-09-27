Ankush Panghal Storms Into Semifinals, Assures India Of First Boxing Medal At Asian Games 2026

Ankush Panghal defeated Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov 5-0 in the 80kg quarterfinal
The Asian Games debutant has assured India of its first boxing medal
Ankush advanced to the semifinals and is guaranteed at least a bronze
Ankush Panghal assured India of its first boxing medal at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov by a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the men's 80kg quarterfinal in Nagoya on Sunday.
The Haryana boxer, competing at the Asian Games for the first time, advanced to the semifinals with a controlled performance and is now guaranteed at least a bronze medal.
Ankush entered the bout on the back of a strong run of form after winning Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow last month. He carried that confidence into the quarterfinal, taking control of the contest from the opening exchanges.
Rather than allowing Salimov to dictate the tempo, Ankush used his movement and timing to create openings. He connected with clean punches, including a straight left and a right hook, while keeping the Tajik boxer at a distance.
Salimov attempted to respond with counter-attacks, but Ankush's accuracy and movement made it difficult for him to establish any sustained pressure. All five judges awarded the opening round to the Indian.
The second round followed a similar pattern, with Ankush continuing to work from the front foot. Salimov tried to close the distance and force Ankush into closer exchanges, but the Indian remained composed and was quick to respond whenever his opponent stepped forward.
Ankush also showed patience as the round progressed. Instead of getting drawn into unnecessary exchanges, he waited for the right openings and picked his punches carefully. The approach once again earned him the round on all five scorecards.
With a sizeable advantage heading into the final round, Ankush did not need to take unnecessary risks. He concentrated on maintaining his distance and protecting the lead he had built over the first two rounds.
Salimov attempted to increase the pressure and managed to land a few punches, but the Indian had already done enough to put the result beyond doubt. Ankush remained disciplined through the closing exchanges and comfortably saw out the contest.
The 5-0 verdict sent him into the last four and guaranteed India at least a bronze medal in boxing at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.
For Ankush, the result marks another significant achievement in a breakthrough period. After winning Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow last month, he has now reached the semifinals of his maiden Asian Games and assured India of its first boxing medal at the 2026 edition.