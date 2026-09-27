Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh Wins Silver In Squash After Hard-Fought Final Defeat At Asian Games

Abhay Singh delivered a commendable performance at the Asian Games, securing a historic silver medal for India in squash. Competing in the final against Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow, Abhay fought valiantly but ultimately fell short in straight games, losing 9-11, 5-11, 5-11 to claim second place. Despite the disappointment in the title clash, his podium finish marks a landmark achievement for Indian squash at the continental event.