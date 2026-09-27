Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh Wins Silver In Squash After Hard-Fought Final Defeat At Asian Games

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Abhay fought valiantly but ultimately fell short in straight games, losing 9-11, 5-11, 5-11 to claim second place in the squash men's singles final at Asian Games 2026.

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Asian Games 2026 Abhay Singh Squash
India’s Abhay Singh, right, competes in the men’s singles semifinal Squash match against Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Abhay Singh delivered a commendable performance at the Asian Games, securing a historic silver medal for India in squash. Competing in the final against Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow, Abhay fought valiantly but ultimately fell short in straight games, losing 9-11, 5-11, 5-11 to claim second place. Despite the disappointment in the title clash, his podium finish marks a landmark achievement for Indian squash at the continental event.

With this addition, India’s overall medal tally at the Asian Games stands at 30 medals, comprising 4 gold, 12 silver, and 14 bronze medals, keeping the nation positioned firmly in the top 10 of the standings.

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