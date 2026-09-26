Weekly Horoscope September 27–October 3, 2026: Financial Gains And Fresh Opportunities For Scorpio, Libra & Pisces

Weekly Horoscope ( September 27, 2026 - October 3, 2026): This weekly horoscope provides guidance on career, finances, love, health, family, education, and personal growth. It highlights possible opportunities, challenges, financial developments, workplace changes, family matters, and educational progress during the week. The predictions also offer practical guidance on making careful decisions, managing expenses, maintaining relationships, and staying focused on personal and professional goals.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
On account of Saturn's position in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, a number of judgements that you made in the past that were not appropriate may produce mental unrest and domestic issues during this week. Because of this, you should make an effort to settle any disagreements amicably by spending as much time as you can with your family. Otherwise, if the situation worsens, you can find yourself in a position where you are unable to distinguish between right and wrong. This week, if you are in a relationship, you will need to work on improving your relationship with your partner because Jupiter is currently located in the fourth house of your moon sign. With their assistance, you will only be able to create large financial benefits if you take this course of action.
Keeping this in mind, proceed with your efforts in the direction that is most appropriate. It is possible that a member of your family may get employment this week, which will result in an increase in the income of your household. Individuals who have been delaying a decision or a home improvement project for a number of years may want to think about completing it. This week, it is possible that businesspeople born under this sign may be required to go on an unwelcome journey related to their work. Because of this, it is in your best interest to refrain from going on this trip for the time being; otherwise, it will not only result in financial loss but also emotional anguish. This coming week, there will be a lot of beneficial improvements in the world of education that students will experience. Those who have always dreamed of attending school in another country may find that this period is very useful.
Lucky Colour: Cadmium Red
Lucky Numbers: 8
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
As a result of Ketu's position in the fourth house of your Moon sign, you will need to pay particular attention to the health of your family members, particularly those who are of an advanced age. There is a possibility that they could experience difficulties as a result of a chronic illness, which will potentially harm a variety of aspects of your life. During this week, you will come to the realisation that it is better to preserve wealth for times of difficulty because Jupiter is currently located in the third house of your Moon sign. Even if there is a possibility that your financial status will be somewhat unstable this week, the riches that you have accumulated in the past will come in handy and enable you to overcome challenging financial situations even at this moment.
This coming week, you will have a difficult time managing a variety of issues pertaining to your household. You will also get the impression that a large number of individuals are attempting to bring you down, which may lead to feelings of depression. Because it will result in large gains for both you and your spouse, this week is going to be a great time to begin a new project that you are creating along with your partner. However, before you join forces with a partner, give serious consideration to the possibility that poor communication could lead to conflict between the two of you. At this moment, a person who is close to you might be able to offer aid in accomplishing your objectives. On the other hand, there is a possibility that you view yourself as superior and choose not to accept their assistance. This may lead to an unsuccessful outcome.
Lucky Colours: Lincoln Green
Lucky Number: 3
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
This week, in order to improve your health, you will need to begin your morning with some form of physical activity because Jupiter is located in the second house of your Moon sign. You ought to be aware of the fact that now is the most appropriate time to begin feeling positive about yourself. You should make this adjustment a part of your everyday routine and make an effort to keep it happening consistently. For those of you who are engaged in international business, this week is likely to bring you a great deal of success in terms of establishing connections with new sources and earning financial rewards from those connections. This necessitates making preparations from the very beginning and selecting the appropriate strategy.
Your ability to work efficiently will be hindered throughout the week as a result of the presence of Saturn in the tenth house of your Moon sign. This will cause you to be preoccupied with a number of household concerns. Your life with your family will be immediately impacted by this. There is a possibility that you will embark on a costly project or venture this week to advance your profession. Before taking any steps, you will need to give careful consideration to the consequences of such steps. You can also seek assistance from your elders if you feel it is required. This week is going to be very beneficial for pupils, as your parents are going to be delighted with the effort that you have put in. Because of this, it is possible that they will give you a brand new laptop or book. From this point forward, you will be able to concentrate more intently on your studies than you were able to before.
Lucky Colour: Han Blue
Lucky Numbers: 6
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
You may experience feelings of depression and restlessness as a result of strenuous activities in your home and personal life. This is because Rahu is located in the ninth house, which is ruled by your Moon sign. You might, on the other hand, make an effort to conceal your unease from other people, which might result in a modest increase in aggressive behaviour. In the next week, there is a possibility that one of your home appliances, electronic devices, or other electronic gadgets could malfunction, which may necessitate additional expenditures that go beyond what you had planned for your finances. In such a scenario, it would be in your best interest to prioritise the protection of your possessions from the very beginning.
You are able to take an active interest in the chores around the house and assist other women who are present in the house this week. Not only will this improve the respect that you have inside the family, but it will also build the ties that you have with the other members. There is a possibility that you will experience challenges in making precise progress in your professional life this week. When you regard yourself as the most important person in the world, however, you will not seek assistance from other people. A failure in the future might result from this. Over the course of this week, a significant number of students will struggle to comprehend some topics in their classes; yet, they will prevail despite these challenges and achieve success. Therefore, it will be necessary for them to keep up their efforts and keep their attention fixed on their objectives.
Lucky Colour: Pearl White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Given that Rahu is currently positioned in the seventh house of your Moon sign, this week is offering particularly favourable outcomes for individuals who are experiencing issues that are related to their eyes. Not only will this ensure that you are successful in taking adequate care of your eyes, but it will also allow you to make decisions that could potentially improve them. The placement of Jupiter in the twelfth house of your Moon sign will make it much simpler for you to acquire basic household things this week. If you are able to improve your financial condition, this will be a very beneficial week. The happiness of your family will increase, and you will also obtain motivation to perform better as a result of this. This week, if you want your family to treat you well, you will need to treat them in the same manner that you expect them to treat you.
Even though there is a possibility that you will behave in an impolite manner with them, you should always anticipate that they will be considerate. In terms of your employment, this week will be completely dedicated to you. As a result of the fact that luck will be completely on your side during this period, you will be able to complete any work that you attempt without encountering any difficulties. Because of this, you should not let this opportunity pass you by; instead, you should make the most of it in order to ensure that you experience job progress. During the course of this week, a significant number of students will struggle to comprehend some topics in their classes; yet, they will prevail over these challenges and achieve success in their studies. Therefore, it will be necessary for them to maintain their concentration on their objectives and make consistent efforts.
Lucky Colour: Marigold Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Jupiter is currently located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, which means that in order to have a happy life this week, you will need to let go of your stubbornness. Not only may this cause you to squander time, but it can also destroy the positive relationships you have with other people. It has been observed that you do not comprehend the significance of money in life; however, it is possible that you will improve your comprehension of its significance throughout this week. You will require a significant amount of money during this time period, but you will not have enough of it because Saturn is located in the seventh house of your Moon sign. No one who is close to you will be able to provide you with financial assistance during this time.
This week, you will make an effort to get home from work earlier than usual, and you will be successful in doing so. A snapshot from the past or an old family album will bring back memories, and you will find yourself reminiscing about those times. It is important for businesspeople to refrain from divulging any information concerning their company to any third party. mostly due to the fact that you need to be aware of the fact that having everyone know about your plans can sometimes get you into a lot of problems. All of the earlier effort that a lot of students put in, which they believed was in vain, will finally pay off this week. Through your knowledge and comprehension, you will be able to leave a lasting impression on your instructors. Not only will this help you win their support, but it will also provide you with the ability to perform well on subsequent examinations.
Lucky Colour: Sage Green
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
On account of Rahu's position in the fifth house of your Moon sign, you will be subjected to a higher level of demands and expectations from others in your immediate vicinity throughout this week. They will put more pressure on you to fulfil their requirements. However, you must realise that you should not over-promise anyone and that you should endeavour to avoid stressing yourself out needlessly in order to satisfy the needs of other people. As a result of Ketu's position in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, you will need to use discretion with regard to your financial matters this week. When buying a home, you should try to avoid spending excessively. In that case, you can find yourself in a terrible financial situation in the future. Over the course of this week, it will be especially good to spend time with younger members of the family.
Refreshing yourself and providing you with the opportunity to learn about other areas of their lives are two benefits that will result from spending time with them. It is also possible that you will be able to assist them in overcoming a problem, which will result in an increase in the household's regard for you. This week will prove to be rather fortunate for those who are employed, according to the career horoscope that is associated with your zodiac sign during this week. As a result, you will be able to approach each and every task with newfound vitality and energy. It is likely that you will come across a great deal of prospects for achievement this week if you are concerned about higher education. In addition, those individuals who have recently finished their studies and are currently seeking work are likely to come across chances that are advantageous during this time period.
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink
Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
You will have a sense of revitalisation this year as a result of Jupiter's placement in the ninth house of your moon sign. This will provide you with greater health than you would normally experience. Because of the upbeat attitude that you have, people will be able to observe you laughing and joking freely with other people throughout this special moment. Because Saturn is currently located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, any plans that are either unrealistic or dangerous that you make this week could result in a decrease in your fortune. Therefore, you should steer clear of anything that can result in a stagnation of your financial situation, as this could put you in a very precarious position.
During the course of this week, you will have the opportunity to spend some time with members of your family. There is also the possibility that you will have the chance to catch up with old friends or to learn something fresh and significant from your respective parents. It is a good time to begin any new endeavour or investment this week because the conditions are favourable. As a result, if you make an investment or launch a new business during this period, you will most likely see a strong return on your investment. For pupils born under this sign to be successful in accomplishing their objectives this week, they will need to plan their progress and compile a list of everything that is required to accomplish their objectives. You will be able to make the most of your time and prevent squandering your energy and time on activities that are not necessary.
Lucky Colour: Deep Burgundy
Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Because Saturn is currently located in the fourth house of your Moon sign, you will continue to enjoy good health throughout the course of this week. On the other hand, there should be no travel during this time. You may experience exhaustion and stress as a result of travelling. As a result, give it as little attention as you can. This coming week, as a result of the improvement in financial circumstances, it will be much simpler to purchase supplies for the home. The happiness of your family will increase, and you will also obtain motivation to perform better as a result of this. During this week, you and your elders can talk about the possibility of getting a new home or automobile.
Their assistance will not only be provided to you, but they will also be of service to you in the event that you require financial assistance. This week, you will have a strong speech, which will cause you to debate or quarrel with other people at work over topics that are either insignificant or trivial. These actions will not only be detrimental to your reputation, but they will also make it more challenging for you to garner the support of your coworkers in your efforts to advance your career. Your educational horoscope indicates that this week will be particularly advantageous for students who have dreams of having the opportunity to study in another country. In addition, this period of time will be particularly advantageous for students who are participating in studies in the fashion industry or other creative disciplines. During this period, they will have a great deal of opportunity to achieve success in their educational pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Royal Purple
Lucky Number: 11
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
During this period, you have the opportunity to incorporate physical activity or yoga into your life because Jupiter is currently located in the seventh house, which corresponds to the sign of your Moon. As a result of the beneficial movement of a number of planets and constellations, you will be encouraged to give particular attention to your health requirements. Now is the time to make the most of this opportunity. The fact that you will be required to spend money in a variety of aspects of your life throughout the course of this week may cause you to experience a sense of scarcity. Therefore, it is of the utmost importance to formulate a solid financial strategy at an early stage. You'll be able to reduce a lot of expenses that aren't necessary. It's possible that you'll run into a number of influential people in society this week.
You should therefore make the most of this opportunity and work hard to attain your goals in order to maximise its potential. This gathering will not only be beneficial to your social position and reputation, but it will also earn you respect inside your family. This week, you will be presented with a number of fresh deals that will be quite appealing to you. On the other hand, you must also be aware of the fact that making rash choices based on your feelings is not a good option but rather a foolish one. During this week, you can find yourself in possession of opportunities that you have not had in the past. You are going to need to improve your performance this week if you want to reclaim the respect that you have lost. Get started on your preparations right away, and if you feel it's required, enrol in a reputable coaching or tuition programme to further your education.
Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
As a result of Jupiter's position in the sixth house of the sign ruling the Moon, the likelihood of experiencing significant ailments during this week is quite low, with the exception of minor health issues. On the other hand, if you have any seasonal illnesses, it is strongly recommended that you do not self-treat yourself at home and that you refrain from using medication without first consulting a medical professional. It is possible that making better choices about your finances this week could have a favourable impact on your life and assist you in recovering from losses that you have had in the past, which will hopefully bring things back on track. This week, you will have a greater propensity to participate in philanthropic activities, which may result in the decision to organise a religious gathering with your significant other or family.
You and the members of your family will have a sense of inner calm as a result of this, and pleasant thoughts will be generated. It is possible that those who were born under this sign may experience the need to take a vacation from their work and watch a movie or a match at home with their siblings this week. If you do this, you will be effective in boosting the amount of love that exists inside your family; nevertheless, it may have an impact on your image at work. It appears that the odds are more favourable currently if you are considering enrolling in an institution that is both good and prestigious and is located away from your home. Therefore, a significant number of students will require the assistance of their instructors. On the other hand, you should avoid taking any shortcuts during this time period for any reason, as you can come to regret it for the rest of your life.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 13
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Your energy levels will plunge this week as a result of Rahu's placement in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. This is despite the fact that you are likely to achieve achievement in a significant objective this week. It is quite unlikely that you will be able to keep up your energy levels throughout this period, which may result in a number of complications. You are likely to receive a favourable result this week if you are the plaintiff in a lawsuit that involves money or land that is now ongoing in court. Your failing financial status will be greatly improved as a result of this, in addition to the fact that it will offer you financial compensation. During this week, you will experience a profound sense of sadness when you learn that a member of your family with whom you have always trusted and with whom you have confided every secret is not genuinely trustworthy.
Because of this, you will also develop a phobia of having your secrets divulged, which will cause you to feel rather uneasy within your family. The fact that Jupiter is currently located in the fifth house of your moon sign implies that you will see a considerable boost in both your income and profits this week. You will undoubtedly see the fruits of your labour in your place of employment in the near future. By doing so, you will successfully accomplish the favourable outcomes that you rightfully deserve. In spite of this, you should avoid leaving any task unfinished due to ego during this period because doing so could lead to complications for you. The students will be required to make progress in their research this week. As a result, it is recommended that you begin from the very beginning to collect study resources. In that case, you can end up forgetting a lot of things later on in your hurry.
Lucky Colour: Seafoam Green
Lucky Number: 12