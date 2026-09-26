Weekly Horoscope September 27–October 3, 2026: Financial Gains And Fresh Opportunities For Scorpio, Libra & Pisces

Your ability to work efficiently will be hindered throughout the week as a result of the presence of Saturn in the tenth house of your Moon sign. This will cause you to be preoccupied with a number of household concerns. Your life with your family will be immediately impacted by this. There is a possibility that you will embark on a costly project or venture this week to advance your profession. Before taking any steps, you will need to give careful consideration to the consequences of such steps. You can also seek assistance from your elders if you feel it is required. This week is going to be very beneficial for pupils, as your parents are going to be delighted with the effort that you have put in. Because of this, it is possible that they will give you a brand new laptop or book. From this point forward, you will be able to concentrate more intently on your studies than you were able to before.