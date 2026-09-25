From Jantar Mantar To Guwahati: Congress Launches Nationwide Protests, Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

Congress workers staged protests across several states demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The demonstrations followed a report claiming objections by two Election Commissioners over SIR-related decisions.
Protests were reported in Delhi, Bihar, Assam, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and other states.
Congress have launched an intense campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday as the party workers staged demonstrations across the country, demanding the resignation of CEC over the the ongoing controversy surrounding the Election Commission’s functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The protests were reported in Delhi, Bihar, Assam, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Congress leaders alleged that the Election Commission had compromised its independence and demanded that Kumar step down.
The demonstrations followed a report by The Indian Express claiming that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months on decisions linked to electoral roll revisions.
From Chandigarh To Guwahati
In Delhi, Congress workers gathered at Jantar Mantar and raised slogans against the CEC as part of the party’s nationwide campaign.
In Patna, Congress workers marched towards the Election Commission office, demanding Kumar’s removal and arrest. The protestors attempted to move beyond police barricades during the march, following which police used water cannons to stop them. Several party workers and leaders were detained.
Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram alleged that the Election Commission was not functioning independently.
“It is clear that the EC is compromised. It's working on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Our party's stand is clear: CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign,” Ram said.
In Assam, state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi and other senior leaders were detained during the protest after demonstrators attempted to cross barricades. The party workers had marched from Rajiv Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters, towards the Chief Electoral Officer’s office and planned to burn an effigy of the CEC.
In Chandigarh, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring led party leaders, MLAs and workers in a demonstration at Sector 17.
In West Bengal, Congress workers led by state unit chief Subhankar Sarkar marched from the College Street area near Calcutta University towards the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. The protesters were stopped near B B Ganguly Street amid heavy police deployment, where they burnt an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar and demanded his resignation.
Protests were also held in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. In Lucknow, Congress workers demonstrated amid heavy rain, following which police detained several protesters.
Congress MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir also staged a protest inside the Assembly premises, holding banners demanding the resignation of the CEC.
EC's Clarification
The Election Commission has rejected allegations that internal differences affected its functioning. The poll body has said that discussions, observations and differing views among commissioners are part of normal institutional decision-making.
The Commission has maintained that all its orders have legal validity and are issued in accordance with statutory procedures.
The protests come amid a wider political dispute over the SIR exercise, with Opposition parties questioning the process followed in electoral roll revisions and the Election Commission defending its procedures.