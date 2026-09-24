Who Won The Title Sponsorship Rights For Team India? Here's What Report Suggests

Muthoot Fincorp has secured the title sponsorship rights for Indian cricket for the next two years
The sponsorship is being referred to as Blue Muthoot, according to sources
The deal is understood to have been negotiated at a base price of Rs 4.85 crore per match
Muthoot Fincorp has won the title sponsorship for Indian cricket for the next two years according to reports from Cricbuzz. Sources said the deal is being called “Blue Muthoot”. It is understood to have been struck at a base rate of Rs 4.85 crore for each match.
Cricbuzz reported that the Kochi-based company, owned by the Muthoot family, will hold title rights for all international and domestic matches played in India until March 31, 2028. The title rights cover the full home calendar across formats.
Deal Terms And Pricing
The pricing may still change. There are suggestions that the final amount could come in below the base price of Rs 4.85 crore per match.
Clarity is expected once the Board of Control for Cricket in India formally announces the deal. For now, the base-price figure offers the clearest marker of the size of the agreement and the terms on which it was negotiated.
Match Coverage Breakdown
The deal covers about 35 home internationals during the rights period. That schedule includes 10 Tests, 12 ODIs and 13 T20Is. Taken together, those matches form the main international inventory under the sponsorship agreement that runs until March 31, 2028.