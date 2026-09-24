India Vs Panama Live Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, When and Where To Watch

India will face Panama in an international friendly on Friday, September 25th.
The match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
India will face Brazil and Uruguay in international friendlies after Panama.
India open their long-awaited FIFA window on Friday against world No. 44 Panama. Brazil and Uruguay, both five-time FIFA World Cup winners, follow in what Jamil has called the team’s ‘biggest match’. Khalid Jamil’s side are the only Indian team in action during the two-week run.
The three-match run matters beyond results. It pits India against teams with World Cup pedigree at a time when the national side have struggled for traction at the Asian level and Indian football is dealing with domestic structural turmoil.
Panama's World Cup Rise
Panama arrive with weight behind them. The Central American nation has a population of 4.65 million but has built a solid presence on the international stage.
They qualified for the 2018 and 2026 FIFA World Cups. Panama also finished runners-up in the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League, underlining their rise in recent years.
At the 2026 World Cup, Panama pushed stronger opponents England, Croatia and Ghana in Group L before going out. That record makes Friday’s opener a stern test for India.
India's Struggles
India have found progress harder. The team have struggled to make a strong impression even at the Asian level.
The wider system has not helped. Indian football has been hit by domestic structural turmoil in recent times, which has limited the side’s ability to move forward.
That is why this window carries extra weight. Matches against stronger opponents will show where India stand now.
All You Need To Know About India Vs Panama International
When And Where Will The India Vs Panama International Friendly Take Place?
India and Panama will play their International Friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, September 25.
What Time Will The India Vs Panama International Friendly Begin?
The International Friendly between India and Panama is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The India Vs Panama International Friendly?
The international friendly between India and Panama will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports Network.
How Can Fans Watch India Vs Panama International Friendly Online In India?
The International Friendly between India and Panama will be streamed live in India on the Sonyliv and website from 7:30 PM onwards.
Squads
India
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar.
Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam.
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad.
Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.
Panama
Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera, Marcos De León, Eddie Roberts
Defenders: César Blackman, Jorge Gutiérrez, Jair, Amir Murillo, Omar Valencia, Martín Krug, Jiovany Ramos, Joseph Jones, Eduardo Anderson
Midfielders: Carlos Harvey, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Cristian Martínez, José Luis Rodríguez, Victor Griffith, Daivis Murillo, Azarías Londoño, Rafael Mosquera, Giovany Herbert
Forwards: José Fajardo, Mijahir Jiménez, Tomás Rodríguez